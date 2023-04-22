CHARLOTTESVILLE – During the week, Virginia men’s lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany implored his players to be the aggressors Saturday against Syracuse. They wasted no time delivering.

No. 4 UVa scored the first six goals of the game on its way to a 19-12 win over the 12th-ranked Orange, one that keeps the Cavaliers alive in the ACC championship picture.

“I really liked what I saw,” Tiffany said. “I thought we were aggressive, kept our composure and let our play do the talking.”

Virginia, which lost 15-14 at Duke last weekend, won its 19th straight game following a defeat. The Cavaliers (9-3, 3-2 ACC) have not lost back-to-back games under Tiffany since his first season in 2017.

Senior attackman Xander Dickson matched his career high with seven goals and added two assists and senior attackman Payton Cormier scored four times. Three of Dickson’s tallies came in the first quarter, as UVa jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first 11:04 of play.

Griffin Schutz, Thomas McConvey and Peter Garno also scored during that early blitz as Virginia never trailed.

“It starts with the first couple of possessions,” said senior defenseman Cade Saustad, who held Syracuse freshman star Joey Spallina without a goal for the first time this season. “Making sure we’re being aggressive, dictating what happens on our side of the field at the beginning of the game.”

Syracuse (8-6, 1-4), which came in off back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, didn’t score its first goal until Cole Kirst found the back of the cage with 3:17 to play in the first quarter.

In all, Virginia outshot the Orange 60-37, stifling a Syracuse attack that is adept at working the ball inside and moving it around with short passes in the crease.

“It was weird. I don’t think I’ve ever played an offense like that,” Saustad said. “You think you’re playing really well, good on-ball defense and then all of a sudden they’re getting these slips and have wide open shots.”

There weren’t many of those for the Orange, which got four goals from Alex Simmons and three and an assist from Kirst.

Syracuse cut the lead to four twice in the second quarter but never got any closer. It trailed 10-5 at halftime and was down 19-10 with 3:57 to play on Dickson’s final goal of the game.

Dickson, the team’s leading goal scorer with 48 this season, showed the ability to score in different ways on Saturday. Normally, a crease scorer who is adept at catching passes and firing quick shots, Dickson proved he can be effective winning one-on-one matchups and dodging to the goal, a valuable addition to Virginia’s offensive attack.

“We’ve been working on my dodging,” Dickson said. “Earlier in my career I was more of a dodger and then transitioned to off-ball. I’m glad it sort of paid off today.”

With two regular-season games remaining, starting with Tuesday’s road date at Lafayette and culminating with a massive ACC home contest against No. 1 Notre Dame, it’s a dimension UVa should benefit from.

“You saw a different side,” Tiffany said. “That’s not been his game. He’s more the slippery, inside, find some space. For him to win matchups like that and score against an elite goalie? That’s a different side of No. 10’s game and that’s really exciting to see that coming out.”

