No. 5 UVA lacrosse hopes to be unrecognizable from the team that got blown out at Syracuse in February

“We have grown as an offense since then,” said sophomore Payton Cormier. “I think we really just found our groove. We were playing with different people at different times, trying to figure everything out. We didn’t really have too much chemistry going or anything going for our offense.”

As Conners noted, Virginia (10-3, 2-3 ACC) has looked dramatically different over the past six games, going 5-1 and averaging 15 goals per game during that stretch. The only loss came in overtime against No. 3 Duke, 13-12.

“I think they’re just getting more comfortable with themselves,” said Syracuse coach John Desko. “I think they’ve had moments of sharing the ball really well.”

Senior midfielder Dox Aitken, rusty after a semester with the Villanova football team, has regained his All-American form. Senior attackman Ian Laviano became a lineup regular, and players including Conners and Peter Garno have emerged.

Perhaps most significantly, All-American senior attackman Matt Moore has curtailed his aggressive offensive tendencies and become more of a distributor. Moore, Conners and LaSalla all made the cut as nominees for the Tewaaraton Trophy on Thursday, the award that goes to the top lacrosse player in the nation.