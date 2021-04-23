No. 5 UVA lacrosse hopes to be unrecognizable from the team that got blown out at Syracuse in February

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Like two entirely different people, unmistakable for each other.
That’s how little resemblance junior midfielder Jared Conners sees between the Virginia lacrosse team that got pasted 20-10 by Syracuse in late February and the one that will face the Orange on Saturday.
“If you put us alongside the team that we were back then, if you compare it to a person, we’d look completely different,” Conners said this week as the fifth-ranked Cavaliers prepare to host No. 11 Syracuse in the regular-season finale at Klockner Stadium.
Conners called the Feb. 27 defeat at Syracuse, the most lopsided result in the history of the rivalry, the “low point,” for the team, and there were plenty of reasons why.
Goaltender Alex Rode had a shaky first half in his first game back after missing two contests due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
Reacting to Rode allowing a couple of soft early goals at the Carrier Dome, coach Lars Tiffany began adjusting the defensive game plan. This week, he called it his “worst coaching job.”
Petey LaSalla, UVA’s normally unbeatable faceoff man, went 11 for 33 at the x, giving Syracuse a big edge in possession.
But most significantly, the Syracuse loss was the height of Virginia’s attack woes, players stubbornly sticking with dodge attempts, rushing to the cage instead of sharing the ball.
“We have grown as an offense since then,” said sophomore Payton Cormier. “I think we really just found our groove. We were playing with different people at different times, trying to figure everything out. We didn’t really have too much chemistry going or anything going for our offense.”
As Conners noted, Virginia (10-3, 2-3 ACC) has looked dramatically different over the past six games, going 5-1 and averaging 15 goals per game during that stretch. The only loss came in overtime against No. 3 Duke, 13-12.
“I think they’re just getting more comfortable with themselves,” said Syracuse coach John Desko. “I think they’ve had moments of sharing the ball really well.”
Senior midfielder Dox Aitken, rusty after a semester with the Villanova football team, has regained his All-American form. Senior attackman Ian Laviano became a lineup regular, and players including Conners and Peter Garno have emerged.
Perhaps most significantly, All-American senior attackman Matt Moore has curtailed his aggressive offensive tendencies and become more of a distributor. Moore, Conners and LaSalla all made the cut as nominees for the Tewaaraton Trophy on Thursday, the award that goes to the top lacrosse player in the nation.
“When he first came into the Carrier Dome, we could help out a little more and double team him if he was to beat his man,” said Desko. “Now that he’s getting others involved and finding open people, that makes him a bigger threat.”
While things have come together for Virginia, the 2019 national champions, it’s gone the other way for Desko’s squad. Injuries have hurt Syracuse (5-4, 1-3) at the back end of the season and the Orange have lost three of their last four matches, all the defeats coming against ACC foes.
The defense, which held UVA to a season-low 10 goals, gave up 21 in a loss to North Carolina and 18 in a loss to Notre Dame.
Offensively, Syracuse’s leading scorer, sophomore attackman Chase Scanlan, was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday. Wednesday, Desko said his status for Saturday’s game at UVA – and beyond – remained undetermined.
Add in the extra motivation Virginia should be carrying after suffering the historic beating at Syracuse two months ago, and Desko figures his team will have its hands full Saturday.
“I’m sure with beating them like we did the first time, they’re going to want to come after us with everything they’ve got,” he said.
For his part, Tiffany isn’t promoting a revenge theme this week, preferring his players to approach Syracuse to be “more analytical, and less emotional.”
Still, he’s not asking them to completely forget their feelings on the bus after the Syracuse loss.
“I think for the guys, it’s naturally going to be there,” said Tiffany. “I don’t need to create an inferno with that. But I don’t need to put it out, either, extinguish that natural human emotion.”
