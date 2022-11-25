No. 5 Virginia rides Jayden Gardner, size advantage to 72-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore

CHARLOTTESVILLE – With Virginia’s new-found proficiency from 3-point range, last year’s leading scorer, Jayden Gardner, had yet to put up a big game this season.

But Friday night, against an overmatched Maryland Eastern Shore team, No. 5 UVa wasted no time throwing the ball inside to Gardner. And Gardner wasted no time getting rolling.

“He’s got the weight advantage. He’s got the size advantage. He’s got the maturity advantage,” said UMES coach Jason Crafton. “The skill advantage and the toughness advantage. And he took advantage of it.”

The senior, who averaged 15.3 points per game last season but came into this game at 7.8, scored baskets in the paint on Virginia’s first two possessions on his way to scoring 26 points in the Cavaliers’ 72-45 win over Eastern Shore.

“Just slowing down, checking to see who’s coming, and if nobody’s coming just make my move and go right over the opponent,” said Gardner. “Coach just emphasized me just playing game and just playing at a good pace.”

Center Kadin Shedrick added 13 points in 17 minutes as the Hawks had no answers for UVa’s post players.

“Coming into the game, we knew that they were much smaller than us,” said Shedrick. “I think it just came naturally. We should be able to get buckets inside.”

Crafton’s team went into the night focused on limiting Virginia’s clean looks from the perimeter. UVa (5-0) came into the game attempting 20.3 3-point shots per outing. But it only took 15 from beyond the arc on Friday, with 10 of those coming in the second half when the Cavaliers were playing many of their reserves and Gardner and Shedrick were seated on the bench, done wreaking havoc in the paint for the night.

Virginia’s starting five only attempted six 3-pointers in the game.

“I thought we did a tremendous job of limiting their ability to get going from 3-point range,” said Crafton. “There’s been multiple games they’ve made over 10 3s. We neutralized their best guards. We said if we’re to lose, we’re going to lose on their forwards making foul line jump shots. And Gardner made a whole lot of them.”

Gardner finished 12 for 15 shooting from the floor.

“I thought he played well offensively, for sure, and the guys did a really good job of finding him,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett. “He did a really good job of sealing and finish, and slowing down. The size disadvantage was noticeable.”

In back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, Virginia showed it can outlast high-level competition. In Friday night’s blowout of Maryland Eastern Shore (2-4), the Cavaliers proved they can take care of business against lesser foes.

And they did it right from the opening tip.

Virginia jumped out to a 20-4 lead just 7:27 into the game, with Gardner and Shedrick combining for half of those points.

“I challenged the guys to just play really focused hard basketball to start the game,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett. “Let’s see if we can just be all over, make them earn, and be sound with our defense. … We were flying around early and got off to a really good start.”

On the night, the Cavaliers forced 15 turnovers and outrebounded Eastern Shore 33-29.

Former Highland Springs High School standout Nathaniel Pollard scored 9 points and had 6 rebounds in 25 minutes for the Hawks, who got the Virginia lead down to 20-12 with 8:37 left in the first half, but went to the locker room down 40-22 and never got closer than 15 in the second half.

Next up for Virginia, they’ll face a much more imposing foe – and a bigger frontcourt – when they play at Michigan on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.