No. 6 UVA lacrosse plays at Syracuse with shot at the ACC championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE – From 2008 through 2019, Virginia and Syracuse lacrosse met 14 times. Ten of those games were decided by a single goal. That is the level of competition UVA coach Lars Tiffany anticipates Saturday at the Carrier Dome, not that lopsided scores of the past two meetings.

UVA drilled the Orange, 20-11, on Feb. 26 in Charlottesville, avenging a 20-10 blowout loss there a year earlier.

“There’s been a couple oddities recently -- What they did to us last year at the Carrier Dome and what happened here earlier this year,” said Tiffany. “But there’s been so many great games back and forth.”

This meeting presents an opportunity for the sixth-ranked Cavaliers to clinch the ACC championship and, with it, a likely home game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, which begins May 14. (The conference did away with its postseason tournament last season.)

In the earlier meeting this year, Petey LaSalla dominated at the faceoff X, winning 29 of the 38 draws he took. Connor Shellenberger scored three goals and had four assists, and Payton Cormier, Matt Moore and Griffin Schutz each added three goals.

Now, Virginia (9-3, 4-1 ACC) limps into the rematch. LaSalla (shoulder) and Moore (lower leg) were both injured in the team’s road loss at Richmond and have been playing hurt since. Moore sat out the team’s 21-9 non-conference blowout of Quinnipiac last Saturday.

“This group of men, they’re willing to put themselves out there,” said Tiffany. “Even though they’re banged up, they’re not feeling great, they may not be full speed, but they’re going to do whatever they can because they have this championship mindset.”

Tiffany said LaSalla will play but listed Moore as “day to day.” The Cavaliers have one final regular season game, at home on Thursday, April 28, and – assuming they don’t end up playing an opening round game in the NCAAs – would have over two weeks to rest and recover before beginning postseason play.

Syracuse, in its first season under coach Gary Gait – one of the program’s all-time great players – has struggled. The injury-riddled Orange are 4-8 overall, 1-3 in the ACC and have lost four straight going into Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers.

“Hopefully we’ve gotten better,” Gait said this week. “And hopefully we can win some more face offs, do better with our possessions and get some stops on the D end.”

Gait’s gang has been decidedly better at home, going 3-3 at the Dome and 1-5 on the road. That includes Syracuse’s last win, a 14-11 defeat of Duke on March 26.

Offensively, the Orange are led by senior attackman Tucker Dordevic, who has 42 goals through 12 games. In the cage, Syracuse has UVA transfer goalie Bobby Gavin, who has struggled this season, posting a 13.93 goals against average and a 42.9% save percentage.

Virginia freshman goalie Matthew Nunes has a 10.74 GAA and a 51.9 save percentage in his rookie season.

Nunes has handled the pressure of being a freshman starter all season long. Now, he’ll tackle the pressure of playing on the road for an ACC title.

“It is meaningful,” said Tiffany. “We have broken down the season into portions and one of those parts is winning an ACC title. … We do think about controlling what we can control. Control our play in those ACC games. This would be a big deal. This would be a really big deal to earn a win up at Syracuse and be able to earn an ACC championship.”