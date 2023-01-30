No. 6 Virginia fights off Syracuse to win seventh straight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Virginia’s six-game winning streak going into Monday night started against Syracuse. It almost ended that way, too.

Jayden Gardner made sure that didn’t happen.

Gardner scored 17 points, had eight rebounds and drew a vital late charge as No. 6 UVa fended off the Orange, 67-62, to push the streak to seven games.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett likes to say that “defense travels,” but at the JMA Wireless Dome it was Virginia’s offense that started strong, lost its way, then regathered its footing just in time, on a night when the Cavaliers’ defense, uncharacteristically, wasn’t much of a factor.

Kihei Clark finished with 12 points and 10 assists, hitting a critical 3-pointer with 3:06 to play and Armaan Franklin added 12, including a pair of key second-half 3-pointers.

Syracuse, after shooting a sweltering 64% from the floor in the first half, went 8 for 23 (34.8%) in the second. The Orange also struggled at the free throw line, going 11 for 18.

Virginia had won six straight this season and had a four-game win streak against the Orange, including a 73-66 victory earlier this season, one that made Bennett the all-time winningest coach in UVa basketball history.

And out of the gates, it appeared to be on a similar track.

Virginia jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first 3:15 of the game, getting 4 points from Gardner and 3-pointers from Franklin and Ben Vander Plas. Meanwhile, the Orange turned the ball over four times in that same opening stretch.

Syracuse played without forward Benny Williams, who was not in attendance for Monday night’s game. Freshman Maliq Brown, a Culpeper native, who bumped Williams from the lineup last game, started in his place again.

Brown helped the Orange fight back into the game, scoring 6 points in the first seven minutes as Syracuse trimmed Virginia’s lead to 14-12.

Syracuse went ahead 26-23 after a 9-0 run that started with 5 points from Charlottesville native Justin Taylor, also a freshman, and was capped by a pair of baskets by Judah Mintz.

In all, Syracuse shot 64% in the first half, but UVa effectively equaled that, hitting 62% of its first-half attempts, including a 6 for 10 showing from beyond the 3-point line.

Virginia led 36-35 at the break.

Both teams cooled off after going to the locker room, with Syracuse hitting just one of its first five shots to open the second half and Virginia committing three turnovers early in the period.

But the Orange regained its footing first, using a 12-0 run to go up 51-46 with 12:04 to play, UVa going over four minutes without scoring during that stretch.

Virginia tied things up and that game remain knotted with six minutes to play, before Franklin hit a 3 right in front of the Cavaliers’ bench, putting UVa ahead 57-54 with 5:55 left.

Clark’s 3-pointer with 3:04 left put the Cavaliers ahead 64-58 and they finished things off from there.