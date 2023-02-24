CHARLOTTESVILLE – After having to squeak out a pair of one-possession victories over the two teams at the bottom of the ACC standings, Virginia traveled to Boston College confident it could get itself straightened out and headed in the right direction.
“I thought we had a good couple days of practice,” freshman guard Isaac McKneely said. “We looked good defensively. Shots were falling, running really good offense. I’m kind of surprised we came out like we did. All we can do is learn from it.”
After three straight shaky games, including Wednesday’s loss at Boston College, No. 6 Virginia smacks of desperation for a solid outing.
North Carolina, in danger of becoming the first preseason No. 1 team in the nation to miss the NCAA tournament, is just plain desperate.
The two teams meet Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
“North Carolina desperately needs a win,” McKneely said. “They’re on the bubble. And, it’s at North Carolina. It’ll be a really tough environment.”
Neither team impressed in their midweek games this week. Hours after Virginia lost to Boston College, the Tar Heels narrowly escaped with a win over Notre Dame. For the Cavaliers, the loss snapped a four-game win streak, although the last two were subpar performances and one-possession wins over Louisville and Notre Dame, the two teams tied for last place in the conference.
UVa’s loss dropped them out of first place in the ACC and into a tie for second with Pittsburgh.
“We have to wipe our memories and get ready for Saturday,” forward Jayden Gardner said. “You can’t dwell on this because we’re still chasing something. We got to get ready for Carolina.”
For the Cavaliers (21-5, 13-4 ACC), the BC game was another rough offensive outing. They scored a season-low 48 points, shot 32.2% from the floor and went 4 for 21 from 3-point range. Coach Tony Bennett said, unlike the previous two games, he didn’t think his players worked for and got great shots against the Eagles, contributing to the poor shooting percentage and low points total.
Over its past three games, Virginia has shot just 37.4% from the floor and 26.9% from beyond the 3-point line.
Since its 69-62 overtime win against Duke on Feb. 7, UVa’s points total has gone down each game. It edged Louisville 61-58 on Feb. 15 and nipped Notre Dame 57-55 on Saturday.
“We were trying to break the funk on offense,” said Gardner, who was Virginia’s most productive player against BC, scoring 16 points on a 6 for 12 shooting effort. “The last few games, we won it with our defense. But we’re still kind of in the lull. We’ll just keep working.”
What was, perhaps, most troubling about the loss to Boston College was the fact that defense struggled, too. The Eagles shot 52% for the game and committed just two turnovers in the second half.
Fixing that surprising issue is the most vital concern for Virginia going into the game at North Carolina (17-11, 9-8).
“There’s always a sense of urgency when things aren’t going well,” Gardner said. “We’re just trying to get back to our way, and the defense has been what’s got us here. It needs to keep being our bread and butter when shots are not falling.”
Despite their disappointing season to date, the Tar Heels are 11-2 at home, while UVa is just 6-4 in true road games.
Virginia beat North Carolina 65-58 on Jan. 10. In that game, Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot, a former Trinity Episcopal star, played just over a minute before injuring his ankle. UNC was also without forward Pete Nance for the earlier meeting.
“Way different team,” Bennett said of the full-strength Tar Heels. “Every game down the stretch matters for us, matters for them. So, you’ll have to be ready.”
Photos from the UVa men's basketball season
Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball over Virgiina’s Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) on Wednesday night. Gardner had 12 points. Mutts had 10 points.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Members of the Virginia baseball team take selfies with Steph Curry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Virginia and Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Tech’s Grant Basile (left) and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (right) fight for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia Tech’s Darius Maddox (left) tries to defends Virginia’s Reece Beekman during the second half in Charlottesville on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf photos, the daily progress
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia students cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (left) celebrates after a basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia students cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a three point shot against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) looks to pass the ball against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) makes a basket over Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia makes a basket over Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Members of the Virginia dance team sing “The Good Ol’ Song” after an NCAA college basketball game win over Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball over Virgiina’s Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Tech’s Grant Basile (left) and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (right) fight for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (left) celebrates after a basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots a basket over Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a three point shot against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia's Kihei Clark, right, is defended by North Carolina's Seth Trimble, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Kropf
Virginia's Isaac McKneely (11) shoots a 3-pointer against North Carolina. He scored 11 in the Cavaliers' 65-58 victory. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s dance team performs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (right) is defended by Seth Trimble (left) of North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) watches the ball as North Carolina’s RJ Davis (4) brings it up the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) passes the ball against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Isaac McKneely (11) shoots a three pointer against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a basket while North Carolina’s Rechon “Leaky” Black (1) tries to defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas dunks the ball against North Carolina during the second half of Tuesday's game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks to his players during the second half of Tuesday's game against North Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) tries for a layup against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Armaan Franklin, right, goes up for a shot against North Carolina during the second half of Tuesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots a free throw against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia and North Carolina tipoff at the start of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Donovan Johnson (14) and D’Marco Dunn (11) help Jalen Washington (13) up after a play against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Reece Beekman (2) defends the ball against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Jalen Washington (center) tries to shoo the ball against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis gestures to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia's Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots next to Albany's Jonathan Beagle (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Kropf
UVa’s Ryan Dunn drives through Albany’s Jonathan Beagle in Charlottesville. Dunn and the host Cavaliers ended their nonconference schedule with a victory.
Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress
Virginia’s Kihei Clark was met with resistance from Albany’s Malik Edmead in the second half. Clark scored 8 points and added 10 assists in the win.
Mike Kropf/THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) is boxed out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) is boxed out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of Wednesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks to Kihei Clark during the second half of Wednesday’s game against Albany at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of Wednesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Kihei Clark (0) laughs on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) celebrates after a basket against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) wins the tip against Albany during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) looks to shoot against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Barber
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) thinks about a shot against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick (21) and Florida State’s Cam’ron Fletcher fight for the ballduring the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Barber