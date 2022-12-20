No. 6 Virginia's late comeback comes up a basket short in 66-64 loss at No. 22 Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Reece Beekman lost his dribble driving for a potential game-tying layup in the final seconds, and No. 6 Virginia’s furious comeback bid fell one basket short, as No. 22 Miami held on for a 66-64 win Tuesday night in South Florida.

Senior forward Ben Vander Plas had a huge bounce-back game, rebounding from his 0-for-7 showing in the Houston loss to score 20 points.

Beekman, playing his second game since straining his hamstring against James Madison on Dec. 6, narrowly missed a triple-double, scoring 10 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists.

But trailing by two points, Beekman took an inbounds pass from senior guard Kihei Clark, dribbled up the right side and then drove toward the lane. But he lost the ball on his way and time expired.

Clark scored 13 points including hitting three free throws with 4.6 seconds to play to cut Miami’s lead to 65-64.

Miami, which led 36-26 at halftime, went 8 for 9 at the free throw line in the final 2:54 of the game, including 5 for 6 in the last 23 seconds, to hold off the hard-charging Cavaliers.

Guard Isaiah Wong scored 24 points to lead the Hurricanes to their first win over UVa in their last seven tries.

Virginia, after starting 8-0, has now lost back-to-back games. It has two final games this calendar year, hosting Albany in a non-conference game and playing at Georgia Tech on New Year’s Eve day.