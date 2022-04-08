No. 7 UVA lacrosse could be short-handed in rematch against No. 16 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When No. 7 Virginia lacrosse hosts No. 16 North Carolina on Saturday in a rematch of an earlier Cavaliers win this season, it figures to be a different looking game, and not just because it will be played at UVA’s Klockner Stadium instead of in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Cavaliers could be without two key players who were injured during the team’s road loss to Richmond this past weekend. Senior attack Matt Moore (upper extremity injury), who scored three goals in the first meeting with UNC, a 15-11 Virginia win, and senior faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla (lower extremity injury), who went 14 for 16 at the X in that game, are both day-to-day, coach Lars Tiffany said this week.

“Losing two warriors like that, it’s difficult to overcome,” said Tiffany. “Yes, we have depth. Probably more depth than I’ve ever coached whether it was here at Virginia, or at Stony Brook or Brown. But those are two guys who are really tough to replace.”

Virginia (7-2) would likely move junior midfielder Xander Dickson up to fill Moore’s spot on the attack, as it did when Moore missed the team’s Feb. 19 win at Towson. On faceoffs, UVA figures to turn to sophomore Gable Braun, who has gone 42 for 98 at the X as LaSalla’s backup.

Braun originally committed to UNC out of high school before flipping to Virginia.

“He knows that roster. It’s a school he considered seriously at one point,” said Tiffany. “It could be a big emotional game for Gable.”

While Tiffany stopped short of ruling LaSalla or Moore out for Saturday’s game, he did say, “We’ll see how those guys can do, but it’ll be a big ask to get them out there 100%, that’s for sure.”

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from disappointing losses in their last outings. North Carolina (7-3) got smoked 15-6 at home by rival Duke, now the 15th-ranked team in the nation. UVA suffered its first loss in eight meetings with in-state foe Richmond, falling on the road 17-13 and losing LaSalla and more along the way.

That was only Virginia’s second defeat of the season. It recovered from a 23-12 humbling by No. 1 Maryland with a strong win over Notre Dame.

And while Richmond undeniably doesn’t carry the same cache as the Terrapins – whom UVA beat in last year’s national championship game – the players are taking the same approach to rebounding from the defeat.

“Obviously both losses are frustrating,” said junior defender Quentin Matsui. “I feel like we’re a pretty intense team and we care a lot. I think the thing that’s really great about this team and the individuals within it is that we believe in each other and we believe in our team. Everyone here is committed to the end goal of winning a national championship.”

While neither side is likely to change much schematically in this rematch, UVA hopes to execute better in transition.

Since Tiffany took over the program before the 2017 season, Virginia has prided itself on its ride, on applying pressure to opponents looking to transition to offense. What figures to be tested Saturday against North Carolina will be the Cavaliers’ ability to clear the ball against that type of pressure.

That’s been something UVA has focused on since struggling against late-game pressure during the team’s national semifinal and national championship wins over North Carolina and Maryland in last year’s Final Four.

“It’s been a major point of emphasis this past offseason in the fall and what we’re doing in the spring,” Tiffany said. “We are getting better with it. We’re still not 100% with it, as Carolina showed.”

In teams’ first meeting, the Tar Heels’ 10-man ride helped forced 15 turnovers.

“It made for an entertaining game and some up and down transition and broken plays,” said Tiffany. “We’re preparing for it. We’re going to have to be really sharp with our clear.”

While Tiffany said working against the team’s own ride in practice hasn’t translated as much as he’d hope to having an effective and efficient clear, Matsui said the work has helped UVA defenders make faster decisions when looking to push the ball up the field.

“I feel like having that practice against our riding offense is definitely very beneficial,” said Matsui. “When you have guys like Connor [Shellenberger] and Matt [Moore] and Payton [Cormier] and everyone on the ride just attacking you, it kind of speeds up the decision-making a little bit, which hopefully makes decisions during the game a little easier.”