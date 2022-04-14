UVA lacrosse handed first conference loss of season from Duke

Virginia lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany went into this week uncertain how his team would handle the quick turnaround from Saturday’s win over North Carolina to the team’s date at Duke on Thursday.

He can’t have loved what he saw.

Attack Brennan O’Neill scored four goals and had four assists as the No. 14 Blue Devils beat the No. 6 Cavaliers 17-8, handing UVA (8-3, 4-1 ACC) its first conference loss of the season.

Duke goalie Mike Adler made 20 saves in the contest for the Blue Devils (10-5, 2-2).

“They made their shots count and their goalie Mike Adler was a brick wall,” said Tiffany. “We generated a lot of shots this afternoon but could not solve Adler.”

Senior attack Matt Moore, who missed UVA’s win over North Carolina on Saturday with a leg injury, returned and scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers. Moore, who has 256 career points, needs 14 more to set a school record.

Senior faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla continued to play through a shoulder injury. He won 14 of his 23 faceoffs and picked up a season-high 11 ground balls, setting a program record for his career. He now has 340, which surpassed Jason Hard’s previous record of 336, set in 2000.

His 691 faceoff wins are also a program record.

“Petey LaSalla was a warrior, gaining us possessions at the faceoff-X and creating fastbreaks,” said Tiffany. “We have men in our program, who are willing to compete through pain, but we simply did not capitalize enough with our scoring opportunities, whereas Duke did.”

Virginia lost despite outshooting Duke 49-40, winning 17 of the game’s 29 faceoffs and being perfect on all 16 clear attempts.

Midfielder Connor Shellenberger was held without a goal for the first time this season. He had two assists to extend his points streak to 29 games. Attack Payton Cormier also did not score as his 22-game goal streak came to an end. Cormier’s streak was tied for the fifth-longest among active Division I players.

Reed Landon and Dyson Williams each scored three times for the Blue Devils.

Virginia has another quick turnaround, hosting Quinnipiac (2-7) on Saturday night.