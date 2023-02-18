CHARLOTTESVILLE – Another day, more unnecessary drama for Virginia basketball.

Three days after being taken to the wire on the road by last-place Louisville, the No. 7 Cavaliers had to fight off next-to-last place Notre Dame in the final seconds.

Senior guard Kihei Clark, on the night he became the program’s all-time assist leader, hit a pair of free throws with 24 seconds to play and Virginia held on for a 57-55 win over the Irish.

Notre Dame got one final chance at victory, tipping out a missed free throw by Trey Wertz. But Dane Goodwin’s 3-pointer at the buzzer didn’t go down.

Clark led Virginia with 15 points, and fellow guards Armaan Franklin and Reece Beekman added 12 and 11 respectively. The defense clamped down on normally high-scoring Notre Dame, as UVa (21-4, 13-3 ACC) won its fourth straight game.

During Saturday’s game, the NCAA revealed the basketball selection committee’s Top 16 seeds for this year’s tournament. UVa checked in as a three-seed, No. 10 overall.

But on the court, for the second straight outing, Virginia found itself locked in a battle in the second half with one of the teams near the bottom of the ACC standings. The Cavaliers, who escaped Wednesday with a 61-58 win at last-place Louisville, were tied with Notre Dame with 12:45 left to play Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

There were signs of what was to come in the first half.

Virginia missed its first three 3-pointers Saturday before Ben Vander Plas sank one to put it ahead 7-5 with 16:02 left in the half.

But, as it did in Wednesday’s win at Louisville, UVa got its offense going behind dribble penetration from its guards.

It led by as many as nine points, ahead 27-11 with 2:26 to go in the half, and went to the locker room up 29-25.

Of those 29 points, 24 came from the team’s guards.

The Irish opened the second half 6-0 run, going up 31-29, and the game was tied 40-40 after a Dane Goodwin jumper with 12:55 to play.

But Virginia opened up a 52-45 lead, capping a 6-0 run with a Vander Plas 3 with 6:09 to play.

Notre Dame wasn’t finished, pulling within a point, down 55-54 after Marcus Hammond sank a pair of free throws with 24.1 to go.

That set up the dramatic finish, with Clark hitting a pair of free throws with 22 second to go.

Next up for the Cavaliers, a road game at Boston College on Wednesday. Virginia won an earlier meeting with the Eagles 76-57 on Jan. 28 in Charlottesville.

Photos from the UVa men's basketball season