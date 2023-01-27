No. 7 Virginia looks to stay hot against Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Did a few extra days off cool off the ACC’s hottest team? No. 7 Virginia, winners of five games in a row, is about to find out.
UVa, which hasn’t played since beating Wake Forest on the road last weekend, hosts Boston College on Saturday.
“We’ve been in this spot before,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett. “You give them an extra day of rest so they can recover. ... There’s a balance, I think, in preparation between taking care of what you have to do, becoming better at who you are as a group, then obviously with an eye towards, alright, this is who we play and what they do.”
Bennett gave the team back-to-back days off, Sunday and Monday, after the Wake win before getting to work for Saturday’s meeting with the Eagles.
What have the streaking Cavaliers’ done well during their winning streak, the longest active one in the conference? A little bit of everything.
Virginia (15-3, 7-2 ACC) is averaging 71.8 points in the five wins while allowing just 63.4.
It’s shot 41.9% from 3-point range while recording 85 assists against just 36 turnovers.
It’s won the turnover battle in all five games, holding a staggering plus-19 mark in those contests.
“They’ve got veteran guards,” said Boston College coach Earl Grant, shortly before boarding a flight to Charlottesville on Friday afternoon. “Veteran guards take care of the ball. It’s pretty simple. They play smart as it pertains to valuing the ball.”
As for the Cavaliers’ impressive shooting numbers from beyond the arc, Grant said that starts with getting the ball inside, on drives and entry passes.
“Their ability to play in the paint is probably the best thing they do,” said Grant. “That probably leads to some of the 3s when the defense contracts. But you can’t take everything away.”
Might the longer-than-usual layoff between games snuff out some of that momentum? Recent history says UVa shouldn’t be too worried about that.
Virginia has played ACC games on back-to-back Saturdays with no weekday game in between in each of the past two seasons, winning them both.
Last year, it followed a home loss to Florida State by winning at Louisville seven days later. In 2020-21, the Cavaliers blew Clemson out by 35 points on the road on Saturday, Jan. 16, then came back the following Saturday and beat Georgia Tech by two in Charlottesville.
In all last season, with five days or more between games, UVa went 5-1.
Plus, BC is an opponent UVa has dominated in recent years.
Virginia has won nine of its past 10, including the three straight, against Boston College. The Eagles (10-11, 4-6) haven’t won in Charlottesville since 2011.
But BC has won back-to-back games – beating the dregs of the ACC, Notre Dame and Louisville – notching consecutive league wins for the first time this season.
“They’re a physical team,” said Bennett. “They’re tough-minded defensively.”
Wednesday night, the Eagles, playing at home, trailed Louisville by 12 points in the first half before rallying after the break. They went 1 for 11 from 3-point range in the first half, then connected on 7 of 11 attempts in the second, outscoring the woeful Cardinals by 16 during the final 20 minutes on their way to a 75-65 victory.
“It’s just taking the right shot,” said Grant. “We have a really good shooting team. I see these guys every day. But you shoot it good when the ball has energy and it’s moving and the shot finds you. If they come inside out, those are good ones.”
Photos from the UVa men's basketball season
Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball over Virgiina’s Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) on Wednesday night. Gardner had 12 points. Mutts had 10 points.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Members of the Virginia baseball team take selfies with Steph Curry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Virginia and Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Members of the Virginia baseball team take selfies with Steph Curry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Virginia and Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Tech’s Grant Basile (left) and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (right) fight for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Virginia Tech’s Darius Maddox (left) tries to defends Virginia’s Reece Beekman during the second half in Charlottesville on Wednesday.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia students cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (left) celebrates after a basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia students cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a three point shot against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) looks to pass the ball against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) makes a basket over Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia makes a basket over Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Members of the Virginia dance team sing “The Good Ol’ Song” after an NCAA college basketball game win over Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball over Virgiina’s Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Tech’s Grant Basile (left) and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (right) fight for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (left) celebrates after a basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots a basket over Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a three point shot against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Virginia's Kihei Clark, right, is defended by North Carolina's Seth Trimble, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Virginia's Isaac McKneely (11) shoots a 3-pointer against North Carolina. He scored 11 in the Cavaliers' 65-58 victory. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s dance team performs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (right) is defended by Seth Trimble (left) of North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) watches the ball as North Carolina’s RJ Davis (4) brings it up the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) passes the ball against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Isaac McKneely (11) shoots a three pointer against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a basket while North Carolina’s Rechon “Leaky” Black (1) tries to defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas dunks the ball against North Carolina during the second half of Tuesday's game at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks to his players during the second half of Tuesday's game against North Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) tries for a layup against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Virginia’s Armaan Franklin, right, goes up for a shot against North Carolina during the second half of Tuesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots a free throw against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia and North Carolina tipoff at the start of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Donovan Johnson (14) and D’Marco Dunn (11) help Jalen Washington (13) up after a play against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Reece Beekman (2) defends the ball against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Jalen Washington (center) tries to shoo the ball against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis gestures to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Virginia's Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots next to Albany's Jonathan Beagle (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
UVa’s Ryan Dunn drives through Albany’s Jonathan Beagle in Charlottesville. Dunn and the host Cavaliers ended their nonconference schedule with a victory.
Virginia’s Kihei Clark was met with resistance from Albany’s Malik Edmead in the second half. Clark scored 8 points and added 10 assists in the win.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) is boxed out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) is boxed out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of Wednesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks to Kihei Clark during the second half of Wednesday’s game against Albany at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of Wednesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Kihei Clark (0) laughs on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) celebrates after a basket against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) wins the tip against Albany during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) looks to shoot against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) thinks about a shot against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick (21) and Florida State’s Cam’ron Fletcher fight for the ballduring the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
