LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Some of Virginia’s most dramatic games of the Tony Bennett era have come at Louisville’s KFC Yum Center.

Wednesday night wasn’t supposed to be one of those.

Last-place Louisville and No. 7 UVa were tied with 9:10 to play, and the first-place Cavaliers clung to a three-point lead with 30.8 second to play.

Missed free throws gave Louisville a final shot at victory but the Cardinals turned in a disastrous final possession and Virginia held on 61-58.

Guards Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark each scored 14 points, and forward Ben Vander Plas had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Isaac McKneely’s 3-pointer with 3:47 to play helped put away the Cardinals.

Virginia improved to 9-2 all-time at the Yum Center and beat Louisville for the sixth straight time, and 15th time in the last 16 meetings.

The building has been the sight of some of Virginia’s most memorable shots of the Bennett era, including De’Andre Hunter’s banked-in, buzzer-beater in 2018 and the now-iconic Clark-to-Mamadi Diakite play that forced overtime in the 2019 Elite Eight game against Purdue, keeping Virginia alive on its way to the national championship.

A slow start offensively combined with some uncharacteristically ragged defense had Wednesday night looking like it might require late-game dramatics from the visiting team, again.

But Virginia used a big run to end the first half, and another late in the second to successfully fend off the Cardinals.

In its first season under coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals opened the year with three straight home one-point losses – to Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State – and dropped their first 10 ACC contests before beating equally inept Georgia Tech to open this month.

El Ellis scored 21 points, Jaelyn Withers had 12 and Mike James added 10 for Louisville. Withers scored the Cardinals’ first 5 points, then Ellis got the next 13.

UVa got off to an awful offensive start, missing its first six shots and 13 of its first 17, falling behind by as many as 9 points, down 26-17 with 5:18 to go before the break.

But Louisville did not score again in the half, and Virginia erased its gap, and then some, finishing the period on a 12-0 run.

UVa led 29-26 at the half and expanded that to 39-32 after a Franklin basket 4:50 into the second period.

But the surprisingly resilient Cardinals wouldn’t go away, and Virginia didn’t make the plays to put them away until midway through the second half.

After forcing 22 turnovers in an overtime win against Duke on Saturday in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers caused only 10 on Wednesday, six in the second half.

Virginia, which missed 13 free throws and went 4 for 14 from 3-point range in the Duke win, was 9 for 16 on free throws and 6 for 18 from beyond the arc at Louisville.