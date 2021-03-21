No. 7 Virginia Tech women hold off No. 10 Marquette, win in first round of NCAA tourney

From staff and wire reports
Cayla King grabbed a key offensive rebound in the final seconds to lead Virginia Tech to a 70-63 victory in the first round of the NCAA women's tournament.
The No. 7 Hokies will play again on Tuesday, potentially against No. 2 seed Baylor.
Virginia Tech was led by Elizabeth Kitley's 23 points.
The Hokies are in the tournament for the first time since 2006.
This has been a breaking news update. Visit Richmond.com later this afternoon or read tomorrow's Times-Dispatch for a full report on the game.