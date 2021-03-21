 Skip to main content
No. 7 Virginia Tech women hold off No. 10 Marquette, win in first round of NCAA tourney
No. 7 Virginia Tech women hold off No. 10 Marquette, win in first round of NCAA tourney

NCAA Marquette Virginia Tech Basketball

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, center, blocks a shot by Marquette's Selena Lott, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament in San Marcos, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021.

 The Associated Press

Cayla King grabbed a key offensive rebound in the final seconds to lead Virginia Tech to a 70-63 victory in the first round of the NCAA women's tournament.

The No. 7 Hokies will play again on Tuesday, potentially against No. 2 seed Baylor.

Virginia Tech was led by Elizabeth Kitley's 23 points.

The Hokies are in the tournament for the first time since 2006.

This has been a breaking news update. Visit Richmond.com later this afternoon or read tomorrow's Times-Dispatch for a full report on the game.

