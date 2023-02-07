CHARLOTTESVILLE – Coming back with energy and high-level execution in the next outing after a rivalry game can be tough. Just ask Duke and North Carolina, who both lost this week after their clash on Saturday.

No. 8 Virginia had no such struggles.

Jayden Gardner scored 18, Reece Beekman added 15 and the Cavaliers bounced back from Saturday’s loss at rival Virginia Tech with a convincing 63-50 win over North Carolina State on Tuesday night.

For the first 31 minutes of the game, all of North Carolina State’s points came from three players – Terquavion Smith, Casey Morsell and D.J. Burns. Jarkel Joiner missed his first nine shots of the night and hadn’t scored before hitting a pull-up jumper with nine minutes to go.

Smith finished with 19, and Morsell, who played his first two years at UVa before transferring to State before last season, scored 18. The surprisingly large and enthusiastic crowd for the 9 p.m. game booed Morsell when he touched the ball and cheered loudly when he fouled out with 51.9 to play.

Joiner finished with five points on a 2 for 14 shooting performance.

Unlike Saturday against the Hokies, Virginia’s defense kept the Wolfpack from scoring in the paint with any regularity, contested perimeter shots and forced turnovers.

Coach Tony Bennett shortened his bench, essentially using a seven-man rotation, though freshman Ryan Dunn did play two minutes in the first half. Also unlike the game in Blacksburg, that rotation included center Kadin Shedrick, who scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and played invaluable defense on Burns, especially in the first half.

Virginia’s first half performance was one of its best 20 minutes of all-around basketball so far this season. Offensively, it shot 52% from the floor, scoring 18 of its 34 points in the paint, and scoring three transition baskets, out-running the up-tempo Wolfpack.

On the defensive end, UVa held North Carolina State to 25.8% shooting, forced five turnovers and kept the Wolfpack out of the paint.

The Cavaliers – led by Gardner, Ben Vander Plas and a strong game off the bench from Kadin Shedrick, frustrated State big man D.J. Burns Jr., limiting him to just four first-half points.

Shedrick, who didn’t play in UVa’s road loss to rival Virginia Tech on Saturday, effectively forced Burns outside before he caught the ball. When Burns did take a pass, Virginia immediately sent a double-team his way.

At the other end, Burns was so wary of getting pulled away from the basket, he didn’t pop out to defend Gardner’s mid-range jumper, the strength of Gardner’s offensive game.

The Cavaliers enjoyed a hot-shooting first half, hitting nine of their first 16 shots and jumping out to a 22-11 lead with 8:54 minutes left before the break.

They went to the locker room up 34-20.

Burns picked up his third and fourth fouls early in the second half, but Morsell and Smith’s offense kept the Wolfpack relatively close to UVa.

A 3-pointer by Morsell with 3:46 to play cut the Virginia lead to 55-46, but that would be as close as the Wolfpack would get.

Next up for the Cavaliers is Saturday’s home game against Duke.