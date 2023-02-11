CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia survived a dreadful day at the free-throw line and a controversial ending to regulation, to hold off Duke, 69-62, Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Armaan Franklin scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go in overtime. Kihei Clark had 16 and Ben Vander Plas added 13 for the Cavaliers, who went 9 for 21 at the free-throw line.

Duke freshman star Kyle Filipowski, who did not score, drove for a game-winning layup at the second-half buzzer, and a foul was whistled. But after a review, the officials waived the foul off, sending the game to overtime.

Virginia entered the day in a three-way tie for first-place in the ACC with Clemson and Pittsburgh. Clemson lost at North Carolina and Pittsburgh won at Florida State, so UVa and the Panthers now sit atop the standings, though Pittsburgh owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.

UVa’s rivalry with Duke won’t ever garner the national attention of Duke-North Carolina, nor will it regularly match the in-state hype for games against Virginia Tech, but the Cavaliers and Blue Devils have, undeniably, one of the ACC’s best, most reliable, current rivalries.

Duke led by as many as seven in the first half, going up 20-13 on a 3-pointer by Tyrece Proctor with 9:38 to go before the break.

But the Blue Devils endured a stretch where they didn’t score for nearly five minutes, and Virginia took advantage, trimming its deficit to a single shot, down 22-19 after Ben Vander Plas hit one of two free throws with 4:47 left in the half.

Back-to-back baskets by Isaac McKneely and Reece Beekman, Beekman’s a dunk that beat the halftime buzzer, sent the Cavaliers to the locker room down 27-25, this despite going 0 for 5 from 3-point range and getting outrebounded 18-9 in the first half.

Armaan Franklin’s driving layup to open the second period tied the game 27-27, and Kihei Clark’s layup on Virginia’s next possession put the home team ahead, 29-27, prompting first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer to call timeout 51 seconds into the half.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Franklin and Clark, Virginia’s first of the day, put the Cavaliers ahead 35-30, but that lead wouldn’t hold. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Duke’s Dariq Whitehead put the Blue Devils up 47-42 with 11:29 left.

Kihei Clark’s personal 6-2 run pulled Virginia within one point, down 51-50 with 7:38 to play.

Vander Plas found Ryan Dunn unguarded on a backdoor cut, slipping baseline for a two-handed jam and a 52-51 lead with 6:23 to play.

With UVa still up by just one, Dunn turned in a massive defensive stop just under three minutes later, blocking Kyle Filipowski’s shot in the paint, leading to a Duke shot-clock violation.

Duke tied the game 58-58 with 51 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Jacob Grandison. After an empty UVa possession, the Blue Devils had a shot to win at the end of regulation. Filipowksi drove in against Ryan Dunn and officials whistled a foul at the buzzer, but, after review, they determined there was no foul, sending the game to overtime.

