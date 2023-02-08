CHARLOTTESVILLE – Touched up for 36 points in the paint in Saturday’s loss at rival Virginia Tech, No. 8 Virginia knew how to solve its problem, and it didn’t require any revolutionary thinking.

“Sometimes you make a mistake trying to do everything perfect. You treat it almost like a calculus problem,” UVa coach Tony Bennett. “Simplicity with hard, tough execution is the way. And our guys have to continue to understand that.”

Virginia was simply dominant Tuesday night, its defense connected and locked in, its offense efficient and versatile, as it bounced back with a decisive 63-50 win over No. 22 North Carolina State. The victory moved UVa into a three-way tie atop the ACC standings, along with Clemson and Pittsburgh.

It’s the fewest points the Cavaliers have allowed in ACC play so far this season, and they did it against the league’s highest scoring team. The Wolfpack entered Tuesday averaging 79.6 points per game.

Their 50 points was a season low.

“We took an emphasis on guarding your yard and guarding your man,” said guard Reece Beekman, who said the team’s defensive flaws against Tech were evident when they watched the video of that game. “We just worked on playing team defense. … Back to our pack way.”

Virginia (18-4, 10-3 ACC) held it to just 12 points in the paint, also a season low for State, stifling burly forward D.J. Burns Jr., keeping up-tempo State out of transition and forcing it to settle for 27 attempts from beyond the 3-point line.

“They made us shoot tough shots,” said State guard Casey Morsell, who transferred from UVa before last season. “They tested our efficiency, they tested our discipline.”

Morsell scored 18 in his return to John Paul Jones Arena, where he was booed every time he touched the ball, and potential NBA lottery pick Terquavion Smith scored 19. Burns was held to eight points and guard Jarkel Joiner managed just five, going 2 for 14 from the floor.

For the first 31 minutes of the game, all of North Carolina State’s points came from three players –Smith, Morsell and Burns.

Joiner missed his first nine shots of the night and hadn’t scored before hitting a pull-up jumper with nine minutes to go.

Bennett shortened his bench, essentially using a seven-man rotation, though freshman Ryan Dunn did play two minutes in the first half. Also unlike the game in Blacksburg, that rotation included center Kadin Shedrick, who scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and played invaluable defense on Burns, especially in the first half.

Shedrick, who didn’t play at all against Tech, effectively forced Burns outside before he caught the ball, setting him up for immediate double teams.

At the other end, Burns was so wary of getting pulled away from the basket, he didn’t pop out to defend Virginia forward Jayden Gardner’s mid-range jumper, the strength of Gardner’s offensive game.

Gardner led the Cavaliers with 18 points and guard Reece Beekman added 15.

“We’re just getting back to Virginia style basketball,” said Gardner. “Plugging the gaps, plugging the lanes and excellent post-traps on the big fella.”

That style of basketball helped UVa build a 14-point halftime lead, heading to the locker room up 34-20 after a first half that saw it shoot 52% while holding the Wolfpack to 25.8%.

“I thought they came out with a lot of energy and fire,” said N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts. “And we knew that coming in. In the first half, I thought we kind of let the score get away from us.”

Morsell and Smith’s offense kept the Wolfpack (19-6, 9-5) reasonably close to after the break. Morsell’s fourth 3-pointer of the game cut the Virginia lead to 55-46 with 3:46 to play, but that would be as close as the Wolfpack would get as UVa finished off a game it led for all but 43 seconds.

“I thought we were ready,” said Bennett, whose team hosts Duke on Saturday. “Just trying to make them earn. Try to be a little sounder and outlast and not yield more than we did last game.”

He makes it sound so simple.

