No. 9 UVA controls North Carolina, 60-48

UVA went up by as many as 17, taking a 21-4 lead on a 3 by Tomas Woldetensae with 10:09 to go before the break.

But a cold-stretch for the Virginia offense saw it miss eight straight shots and the Heels took advantage, using an 8-0 run to trim their deficit to 22-15. The Cavaliers didn’t score for the final 4:18 of the half, missing 11 of their last 12 shots before the break and headed to the locker room up 27-18.

North Carolina shot 25% in the first half, going 0 for 9 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Tar Heels were better in the second half, but never got going enough to challenge the home team. UNC was never closer than nine points to Virginia after the break.

Trey Murphy III hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:09 to play to put UVA up 56-42 and effectively put the game away.

Carolina hadn’t played since the Duke win. Its game against Miami on Monday was postponed after a video surfaced showing players celebrating the victory at a party without wearing masks.

Coach Roy Williams said the team handled its discipline internally and none of the players involved – including Richmond native and former Trinity Episcopal star Armando Bacot – were suspended.