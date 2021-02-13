No. 9 UVA controls North Carolina, 60-48

CHARLOTTESVILLE – During the week, North Carolina coach Roy Williams worried about the matchup with Virginia’s slick-shooting forwards, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff. Saturday night, his concern proved well warranted.
The duo combined for 35 points and hit seven of their team’s 10 made 3-pointers as No. 9 UVA took control early against Williams’ Tar Heels and never looked back, en route to a 60-48 win at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia (15-3, 11-1 ACC) seized control of the game with an early 21-2 run and its defense and ball security made sure it stayed out front the rest of the way.
Williams called facing Virginia – with Hauser and Huff – the “biggest challenge” his team would face this season. He said he hoped the Heels could get Huff into foul trouble.
Instead, Huff committed just one second-half foul and finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, his second double-double of the season.
Hauser added 17 points and five rebounds.
Just like a year ago, when UVA ended the season with eight straight wins heading into the ACC tournament, which was canceled before the Cavaliers could play a game, coach Tony Bennett’s club is heating up down the stretch.
Virginia has now won four in a row and still sits atop the ACC standings, a game ahead of Florida State, which it plays on Monday night in Tallahassee, Fla.
Its last time out, North Carolina (12-7, 7-5) scored 50 points in the second half of its win over rival Duke. Saturday night, the Tar Heels failed to hit that total for the entire game, struggling to hit shots or score in transition against the ACC’s top defensive team.
Virginia, which had seen its turnover total go up in each of its previous four games – from nine against Virginia Tech on Jan. 30, to 11 against North Carolina State, 12 against Pittsburgh and then a whopping 17 the last time out against Georgia Tech – was far better with the basketball Saturday night.
It committed just six turnovers against the Heels, while assisting on 16 of 19 baskets on the night.
After scoring 41 first-half points in its last game, the 91-87 road win over the Blue Devils, the Tar Heels managed a season-low 18 points before the break Saturday at Virginia.
UVA and UNC opened a combined 0 for 8 shooting and neither team scored for the first 2:45 of play. Carolina was first on the board when Caleb Love picked off a pass from Reece Beekman and took it for a fast-break dunk.
The Cavaliers didn’t get on the board for the first 3:29 of the game, finally scoring on a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from Huff. That play started a 13-0 run for Virginia, as it built a lead it would hold for the rest of the night.
UVA went up by as many as 17, taking a 21-4 lead on a 3 by Tomas Woldetensae with 10:09 to go before the break.
But a cold-stretch for the Virginia offense saw it miss eight straight shots and the Heels took advantage, using an 8-0 run to trim their deficit to 22-15. The Cavaliers didn’t score for the final 4:18 of the half, missing 11 of their last 12 shots before the break and headed to the locker room up 27-18.
North Carolina shot 25% in the first half, going 0 for 9 from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Tar Heels were better in the second half, but never got going enough to challenge the home team. UNC was never closer than nine points to Virginia after the break.
Trey Murphy III hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:09 to play to put UVA up 56-42 and effectively put the game away.
Carolina hadn’t played since the Duke win. Its game against Miami on Monday was postponed after a video surfaced showing players celebrating the victory at a party without wearing masks.
Coach Roy Williams said the team handled its discipline internally and none of the players involved – including Richmond native and former Trinity Episcopal star Armando Bacot – were suspended.
About an hour before tip-off, the Tar Heels learned that their next game – at home Tuesday against No. 20 Virginia Tech – had been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Hokies’ program.
Next up for Virginia, a quick turnaround for the Monday night game at second-place Florida State. The Seminoles survived an overtime challenge from Wake Forest on Saturday.
