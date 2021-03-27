No. 9 UVA lacrosse edges No. 6 Notre Dame, 12-11, for first ACC win

Senior Will Yorke scored five goals and freshman Eric Dobson added three for the Irish, which played its first ACC game of the season.

Virginia couldn’t have played a better first quarter on the road against the defensive-minded Irish.

Aitken scored the first goal of the game, putting UVA up 1-0 with 8:57 to left in the opening period, handing Notre Dame (4-1) its first deficit of the season.

Peter Garno scored an extra man goal with 1:21 left in the opening period and Matt Moore notched a goal with 8.7 seconds to go to give UVA a 3-0 lead after the first 15 minutes.

Alex Rode recorded saves on all of Notre Dame’s four shots on goal in the stanza.

But Notre Dame scored four straight goals to open the second quarter, the first three coming from Yorke.

The Irish went to the locker room up 7-5, but UVA regained control of the match with a dominant 5-1 third quarter. Cormier scored three times in the period, while Laviano found the back of the cage twice to give Virginia the 10-8 edge.

“I think, as an offense, we did a really good job of going and using the whole shot clock,” said Cormier. “We did a good job moving the ball around and trying to look for the best shots possible.”