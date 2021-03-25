No. 9 UVA lacrosse hunting its first ACC win Saturday at No. 6 Notre Dame

It was an outburst Tiffany said he could see coming during last Tuesday’s practice.

“It was, ‘Woah, Dox is back,’” said Tiffany. “If I was an insider trader, if he was a stock, I’d have been like, ‘Put some money. This stock is going up.’ Rarely was it so obvious and rarely am I that right. But I was telling everybody, ‘Dox is back.’ And then he scores three goals. It was so evident in practice. We all wish it had been a couple weeks earlier, but we’re glad it’s here.”

Defensively, sophomore Cade Sausted said the unit needs to tighten up its slides and timing, but likes the way the group is trending. He said the adjustments and improvements have moved from large, glaring errors earlier in the year, to smaller refinements, a normal progression for a lacrosse season.

“You see throughout the season, it starts with these big things we’re missing,” he said. “Now it’s just coming down to little things here or there. We’re a yard short or a second late. We’re starting to figure those out.”

And perhaps just in the nick of time. Virginia hasn’t started 0-3 in the league since 2017, when it went winless in the league. This year’s ACC schedule has UVA still to play Notre Dame, Duke and then getting rematches with North Carolina and Syracuse.

“Going 0-2 so far, it’s definitely a reality check,” said Sausted. “We came in expecting to be the best ACC team. But you can’t just expect that. You have to still work towards it. After losing these two games it kind of gives you a little more motivation to prove who you are as an ACC team.”