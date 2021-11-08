'No-brainer' opportunity for new George Mason coach Kim English officially unfurls starting Tuesday

When Kim English looked at the job opening at George Mason, he saw it as a no-brainer opportunity to get his head coaching career started.

The symbolism was there — English had been an assistant coach Tennessee the past two seasons under the tutelage of Rick Barnes. Barnes’ first head coaching job was also at George Mason, in 1987-88, when he went 20-10 and was named the Colonial Athletic Association co-coach of the year.

Also, English is a Baltimore native, so — after stints around the country and abroad between his playing and coaching career — shifting to George Mason would mark a return to the DMV for him.

So, just one week after the school announced it parted ways with coach Dave Paulsen after six years (95-91), it announced that it hired English.

The 33 year old refurbished the Patriots’ roster with a host of transfers following a post-coaching-change exodus. And he’s building an identity around toughness — strong defense and rebounding — heading into his inaugural season in Fairfax.

George Mason opens at home against Stony Brook on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

"We're just really excited,” English said.