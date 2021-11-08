'No-brainer' opportunity for new George Mason coach Kim English officially unfurls starting Tuesday

When Kim English looked at the job opening at George Mason, he saw it as a no-brainer opportunity to get his head coaching career started.
The symbolism was there — English had been an assistant coach Tennessee the past two seasons under the tutelage of Rick Barnes. Barnes’ first head coaching job was also at George Mason, in 1987-88, when he went 20-10 and was named the Colonial Athletic Association co-coach of the year.
Also, English is a Baltimore native, so — after stints around the country and abroad between his playing and coaching career — shifting to George Mason would mark a return to the DMV for him.
So, just one week after the school announced it parted ways with coach Dave Paulsen after six years (95-91), it announced that it hired English.
The 33 year old refurbished the Patriots’ roster with a host of transfers following a post-coaching-change exodus. And he’s building an identity around toughness — strong defense and rebounding — heading into his inaugural season in Fairfax.
George Mason opens at home against Stony Brook on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
"We're just really excited,” English said.
After earning Baltimore Sun All-Metro at Randallstown (Md.) High School and playing a post-grad season at Notre Dame Prep (Fitchburg, Mass.), English — a 6-6 guard — went on to a successful career at Missouri from 2008-12. With the Tigers, English scored 1,570 points. That’s still 13th in school history. He’s tied for the program record in games played (141), and helped Missouri to 107 wins, part of the winningest class in program history.
He was drafted in the second round, 44th overall, by the Pistons in the 2012 NBA draft. He played in 41 games with Detroit that following season, and went on to play professionally in Italy, France and Venezuela
English’s first collegiate job came at Tulsa, where he served from 2015-17, first as director of player development, then as an assistant coach. Then he was an assistant coach for two years at Colorado and for two more at Tennessee.
George Mason went 95-91 overall, 47-57 in Atlantic 10 play, under Paulsen. But the Patriots failed to make an NCAA tournament appearance in his tenure. The program’s last trip was 2011.
The school announced its split with Paulsen on March 16. And the program lost a significant chunk of its core to transfer in the aftermath, including guard Jordan Miller (Miami), guard Javon Greene (USF), guard Tyler Kolek (Marquette) and forward AJ Wilson (South Carolina).
But English restocked in part with a player he coached at Colorado (guard D’Shawn Schwartz) and a player he coached at Tennessee (guard Davonte Gaines). Also DeVon Cooper (Morehead State), Joel Kabimba (Stetson) and Blake Buchanan (Wake Forest). Cooper, a 6-1, 201-pounder, averaged 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds at Morehead State last season.
English also managed to get a return from talented George Mason forward Josh Oduro, who entered the transfer portal after a breakout sophomore season last year. Oduro was sold in part on the mentality English is pushing for the program.
“He's really big on player development,” Oduro said of English. “Then I would also say the guys that he's bringing in, and the culture that he's cultivating. It's somewhere that I want to play, somewhere I want to get better and somewhere that I'm trying to better myself every single day.”
Philosophy wise, English has made defending and rebounding focal points of the Patriots’ work each day.
On the defensive end, forced turnover or not, English wants his players to be disruptive. George Mason ranked ninth in the A-10 last year in both scoring defense (69.9 points per game allowed) and field goal percentage defense (43.8%).
“We want to force our opponents into tough, contested 2-point shots,” English said. “And we want to limit them to one shot."
And while there’s talent on the offensive end, too, the Patriots are eschewing the idea of a “go-to player.” Rather, they’re viewing it as the go-to guy happens to be whoever is the open man.
“And our guys will play with an incredible amount of unselfishness passing the ball and moving their bodies around the court,” English said.
The Patriots were picked to finish eighth in the A-10’s preseason poll, which English considers a moot point. He also feels confident in what the Patriots could do.
Schwartz said he can see George Mason trending upward.
For English, coming over to lead the program was an easy decision. Now the keys are in hand, and he’s ready to get rolling.
“We're really excited to get this thing started,” English said. “ … And the guys, the community, the university — everything's been great seven months in,”
