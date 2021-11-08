'No-brainer' opportunity for new George Mason coach Kim English unfurls Tuesday

“He’s really big on player development,” Oduro said of English. “Then I would also say the guys that he’s bringing in, and the culture that he’s cultivating. It’s somewhere that I want to play, somewhere I want to get better and somewhere that I’m trying to better myself every single day.”

English has made defense and rebounding focal points of the Patriots’ work each day.

On defense, forced turnover or not, English wants his players to be disruptive. George Mason ranked ninth in the A-10 last year in scoring defense (69.9 points per game allowed) and field goal-percentage defense (43.8).

“We want to force our opponents into tough, contested 2-point shots,” English said. “And we want to limit them to one shot.”

And while there’s talent on offense, too, the Patriots are eschewing the idea of a “go-to player.” Rather, they’re viewing the go-to guy as the open man.

“And our guys will play with an incredible amount of unselfishness passing the ball and moving their bodies around the court,” English said.

The Patriots were picked to finish eighth in the A-10’s preseason poll, but English feels confident in what the Patriots could do.