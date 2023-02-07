CHARLOTTESVILLE – If his time wasn’t reserved for basketball, Casey Morsell might well have competed for an altogether different type of team in college – the debate team.

“If I wasn’t playing, I would be,” said Morsell, a political science major who transferred to North Carolina State from Virginia before last season.

Morsell eschews the accepted wisdom that it’s sometimes best not to talk politics, delving into the topic with teammates, classmates, professors and, sometimes, strangers.

“I think it’s a great way to meet people – through debates and conversations,” Morsell said as North Carolina State, which entered the AP Top 25 poll at No. 22 on Monday, prepared to practice for Tuesday night’s game at No. 8 Virginia (17-4, 9-3 ACC).

There’s no debating the fact that, in his second year playing for Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack (19-5, 9-4), the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Fort Washington, Maryland, native is having his best college season.

In two seasons at UVa, Morsell played in 53 games, starting 16 of them. He scored 4.2 points and grabbed 1.5 rebounds per game as a Cavalier.

Last season, with the Wolfpack, he played in 30 games, starting 20, and averaging 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds.

This year, Morsell’s production is up across the board. He’s averaging 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, is tied for second the team with 29 steals and ranks third in blocked shots with 17.

Morsell’s most dramatic improvement is in his 3-point shooting. In two seasons at UVa, Morsell shot 20.3% beyond the arc. This season, he’s connected on 43.9%.

“I’ve seen him grow in the last couple of years,” said Keatts on Monday. “He had to adapt to two different systems and he’s been really good at that. I think you’re starting to see him have more confidence this year than he’s ever had in his whole career and he’s really shooting the basketball well for us.”

Morsell said the two styles of basketball between Virginia and North Carolina State are as different as night and day, though he’s enjoyed and appreciated both. At UVa, the offense was methodical and deliberate, often walking the ball up and looking for a great shot.

For Keatts, the Wolfpack look to push the pace and run the floor.

“I knew how the game was going to be,” said Morsell, who scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a win over his former team last season. “I knew it was going to be fast. I knew it was going to be up and down. There were going to be a lot of opportunities on the offensive end. And it’s been that.”

Defensively, North Carolina State extends up court, pressuring the ball long before it reaches the halfcourt, whereas the Cavaliers race back to get set in their half-court, pack line. Morsell credited what he learned under Tony Bennett at Virginia with helping him excel on that end of the floor now.

“It’s a different type of defense that I’m playing,” said Morsell, known an outstanding on-ball defender. “I’m pressing and playing guys in the fullcourt. I’m thankful that I did two years at UVa because UVa does a great job at teaching individuals the foundations of how to guard and breaking it down to a science.”

Morsell’s strong play on both ends of the floor has helped the Wolfpack emerge as one of the surprising contenders for the ACC regular-season title, currently sitting tied with Miami for fourth in the league standings, behind Clemson, Virginia and Pittsburgh.

State leads the ACC in scoring, putting up 79.6 points per game, and is improved on the defensive end, allowing 69.5 points per game, seventh in the conference, despite its uptempo approach.

Virginia goes into Tuesday’s game coming off a road loss at rival Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack beat Georgia Tech in Raleigh the last time out, a game in which Morsell scored 17 points.

“He’s such a good young man and I’m happy for his success there,” Bennett said Monday. “He’s a big part of their success on both ends. He’s really improved. And as guys get older, he’s gone through experiences. Hopefully, we helped him in our time here. I wish he would’ve stayed.”

Bennett roots for Morsell to do well, and Morsell said he still supports his former team, keeping in touch with his old teammates and watching the Cavaliers’ games when his schedule permits.

“Even though things didn’t work out for me there, just the bonds that we had built, it’s something that’ll last a lifetime,” said Morsell. “I still keep up with UVa and I still want the best for that program. I can’t thank Coach Bennett and his staff enough for investing in me and giving me an opportunity out of high school. It’s a great program with great people and I always want the best for them – until they play us.”

