No formal pitches delivered yet, but Henrico's planned GreenCity arena keeps March Madness in mind

Not this year, not next, and probably not for at least a few after that. But as March Madness descends upon the nation, envision a slice of it in Henrico County, which is scheduled to be the home of a new 17,000-seat, $250-million arena in 2026.

There's nothing on the books yet, but college basketball is a prime objective on the arena's inventory wish list.

The $2.3 billion privately funded GreenCity project, occupying 200 acres at the interchange of I-95 and Parham Road, will include that arena along with office and retail space, housing units and two hotels. College basketball tournaments are among the events the arena intends to draw, according to Dan Schmitt, a member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors since 2018 and the board’s chairman in 2021.

Developer Michael Hallmark, a principal with the company behind the GreenCity mixed-use project, said he could see the GreenCity arena as a destination for early-round NCAA tournament games in addition to conference basketball tournaments.

"Our purpose as the developers would be to make sure the venue does everything that the (NCAA) tournament wants to see happen," said Hallmark. "We've already had conversations with the NCAA earlier. They're aware of the project and absolutely would find it as a venue of interest to them. We don't need to do more on that. There's no other promotion at this point that needs to happen.

"I would suspect that as the project gets more into focus, we would try to get on an NCAA schedule at some point."

Formal pitches to the NCAA or college leagues haven't been delivered at this time via potential host schools in the area, according to Hallmark. That will come when the arena is closer to completion. Construction has not begun.

Schmitt said there have been conversations with many conferences and national bodies that hopefully lead to them bring their popular products to Henrico.

“It’s a private development. Private developers are building the arena. They’ll own and operate it,” Schmitt said. “From a Henrico perspective, we would be as supportive as possible for (college basketball tournaments). We would dedicate the resources of our Visit Henrico (promotional) team.

“We would be very supportive, very eager to attract events like that to our region ... And certainly with the developers of the arena we have had those direct conversations. I wanted to make sure specifically that their thoughts were in line with ours, from a county perspective. And they are.

“Those (kinds) of events are crucial to making that arena the marquee place that we all want it to be.”

Other area organizations are also interested in joining efforts to bring college basketball tournaments to Henrico County, according to Schmitt.

VCU and the University of Richmond belong to the Atlantic 10 Conference, as does George Mason. The A-10 men’s tournament is being played at Washington’s Capital One Arena this March and will shift to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2023 and 2024.

The ACC, to which Virginia and Virginia Tech belong, plays its men’s tournament this season at Barclays Center and moves to Greensboro, N.C., next year.

Schmitt said there is also interest in possibly bringing tournaments of the Colonial Athletic Association, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and the Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, to which Virginia Union and Virginia State belong, to Henrico County’s planned arena.

The Richmond Coliseum was the site of early-round NCAA men's tournament games in 1990 and 1996, as well as the 1994 NCAA women's Final Four. The CAA basketball men's basketball tournament was held at the Richmond Coliseum from 1990 to 2013, and that facility also hosted the CIAA and MEAC tournaments and A-10 women's tournament through the years. The Richmond Coliseum, which opened for business in 1971, is no longer in use.

Even college conferences with no connection to the Richmond area may consider the GreenCity arena an attractive destination site, Schmitt suggested.

"The good thing is, the partnerships we would need with the airport (and other elements), those players are there, and they're ready," said Schmitt.

The GreenCity arena's capacity is adjustable depending on the event.

The naming-rights process has not yet begun, according to Hallmark. The venue's environmentally friendly nature, the GreenCity "ecodistrict" foundation, "is a very, very important marketing platform (that) will lift up the value of all those sponsorship arrangements," he said. "We want to wait until that story is well-perfected."