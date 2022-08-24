'Nobody runs it in in the red zone': UVA focused on red-zone defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Demoralizing.

That’s the word Virginia’s defenders used over and over to describe the feeling when an opponent runs the football in for a touchdown in the red zone.

“The game plan is, nobody runs it in in the red zone,” said defensive tackle Devontae Davis, a transfer from South Carolina. “We’ll live and we’ll die by that.”

Throughout the team’s preseason camp, new defensive coordinator John Rudzinski has stressed the importance of red-zone defense, starting with clamping down on the running game inside the 20-yard line.

With fewer yards to work with and the end zone backline functioning like a 12th defender, the defense has advantages in the red zone – but the stakes are higher. Mistakes equal points.

“You have to be great in that space,” said Rudzinski. “It’s advantageous for the defense because all of a sudden that field gets shorter. We have to focus: People don’t run it in. We have to be tough and rely on our conditioning. It’s just a mentality.”

It’s a mentality being stressed from the top down. First-year head coach Tony Elliott, the former Clemson offensive coordinator, said running the ball in the red zone was always a point of pride for his Tigers – and playing well in the red zone and on third down are two of the hallmarks he wants his program to embody on both sides of the ball.

“When you run the ball in from that close, it’s a mindset,” said Elliott. “You’ve got a shortened field. They’ve got extra hats on defense. If you can run the ball in, it just sends a message.”

Despite its struggles last season, red-zone defense was actually an area that Virginia’s much-maligned defense performed admirably.

In 2021, UVA’s opponents scored 76.5% of the time when they reached the red zone, the 27th best defensive mark in the nation, and reached the end zone on 51% of those possessions. That touchdown rate ranked 23rd nationally.

“You gotta change your mindset,” said senior nickel back Darrius Bratton. “You gotta knuckle down and have that linebacker mindset. You have your heels on the goalline and nobody can get in.”

Virginia’s defense allowed 48 touchdowns last season, when it went 6-6, with 26 coming in the red zone. Of those red-zone scores, just 13 game via the run.

“It’s demoralizing,” said safety Langston Long. “It’s the easiest way to do it. Hand the ball off and let your guy go to work.”

The challenge for Rudzinski and his staff is to determine what personnel groupings best suit UVA’s defense inside the 20-yard line, a process that began in earnest Tuesday morning, as the team shifted from camp to preparations for the Sept. 3 opener against Richmond.

“In these different situations, who are our best 11?” said Rudzinski.

The base defense the Cavaliers have worked on the most during camp has put five defensive backs on the field.

When opponents reach the goal line, teams generally play with more linebacker-types, to stack the line and stuff the run.

In Bratton, Rudzinski has a versatile piece to position as he sees fit – a defensive back with the physicality of a linebacker.

“He’s a bigger body and he’s willing to tackle,” said Elliott of the 6-foot, 193-pound Bratton, a fifth year senior.

Of course, Rudzinski wants that physical mindset throughout his defense and all over the field.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s inside the 15 or back at the 25, the first play of a series, you’ve got to be physical at all spots,” he said. “Frankly, if we’re going to be a good defense, it doesn’t matter if you’re a linebacker or a DB or a corner or a d-lineman, everyone is first and foremost a football player and a great tackler.”