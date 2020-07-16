The Mid-American Athletic Conference has suspended fall sports, becoming the third Division I league to postpone its football season.

Norfolk State is the school’s lone Virginia member.

Following fellow FCS conferences the Ivy League and Patriot League, the MEAC announced it would not have competition in the fall and consider trying to make up the schedule for those sports in the 2021 spring semester.

The MEAC comprises 11 historically black colleges, though its membership is in flux. Earlier this year, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman announced they would be leaving the MEAC and joining the Southwestern Athletic Conference next year. MEAC-power North Carolina A&T has announced it will be moving to the Big South in 2021. The conference previously included Hampton before the school left for the Big South in 2018.

