North Carolina out-slugs VCU for 19-8 win in Chapel Hill Regional, forcing Monday finale

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — When VCU slugger Tyler Locklear lifted a history-making first-inning home run over the right-field wall at UNC’s Boshamer Stadium on Sunday evening, it appeared as if the red-hot Rams had recorded yet another tone-setting moment of the weekend.

The homer gave a rested VCU squad an early 2-0 lead in the Chapel Hill Regional final, in what was host North Carolina’s second game of the day.

But, in continuing the power surge that has defined the regional, UNC shot ahead in a relative flash in the bottom half of the first inning.

The Tar Heels never trailed again and, with their backs against the wall, they snapped the Rams’ win streak at 17 and extended the regional into a final, winner-take-all game on Monday evening with what finished as a 19-8 victory.

UNC (41-20) needed to win to stay alive. In the double-elimination regional format, VCU (42-19) was the only team that hadn’t lost in Chapel Hill entering Sunday evening’s game against the Tar Heels. They thus had the day off until the 6:06 p.m. start.

The Tar Heels, meanwhile, had to fend off Georgia in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon (6-5 win) to advance to what was a rematch of Saturday night’s duel with VCU at Boshamer Stadium, a 4-3 Rams win.

And, on Sunday night, UNC out-muscled VCU at the plate, something that hadn’t happened to the Rams in a while.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the first, UNC got four runs out of its first four batters of the game. Right fielder Angel Zarate reached on a single, before a double from third baseman Mac Horvath. Then shortstop Danny Serretti scored both on a double to tie the game.

And, with Serretti on, star Tar Heels freshman center fielder Vance Honeycutt smashed his 24th home run of the season to right field to make it 4-2. The next batter, designated hitter Alberto Osuna, was hit by a pitch from Rams lefty starter Maddison Furman (St. Christopher’s), then left fielder Mikey Madej singled.

After catcher Tomas Frick struck out looking, first baseman Johnny Castagnozzi cleared the bases with a home run to right field, to push UNC’s lead to 7-2.

VCU rallied in the top of the second as catcher Jacob Selden scored on a fielder’s choice, left fielder Cooper Benzin scored on a wild pitch and third baseman Ben Nippolt scored on a single from right fielder Logan Amiss, which made it 7-5.

But Osuna launched a two-run moonshot over the netting above the left-field wall to push the Tar Heels’ advantage to 9-5. And the Rams never got closer the rest of the way. That blast was also Osuna’s 20th home run of the season, marking the first time UNC has ever had two players with at least 20 homers in a season (with Honeycutt’s 24).

Nineteen runs were the most given up by VCU this season. The Tar Heels finished with four home runs total Sunday and now have 98 on the season, the second-most in program history.

There have also been 31 total home runs over six games in the Chapel Hill Regional through Sunday, second only to the Stillwater Regional over the course of the weekend.

Locklear’s first-inning shot for VCU was his 20th of the season, giving him sole possession of the Rams' single-season HR record and tying him with Jason Dubois (1998-2000) for the VCU career HR record (37). It also gave the redshirt sophomore first baseman sole possession of VCU's single-season RBI's record (78), passing Joe Van Meter (2010).

He finished 2-for-4 on the night. Amiss was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, including his second-inning single and a two-run double in the seventh. Designated hitter Will Carlone was 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the seventh.

VCU, after scoring five runs across the first two innings, was held scoreless for four straight frames by righty Nik Pry and by lefty Caden O’Brien, who both pitched in the Tar Heels’ win over Georgia earlier Sunday.

UNC’s Zarate finished 4-for-4with three RBIs. Serretti, Honeycutt and Castagnozzi had three RBIs apiece, too.

Furman and righty Mason Delane gave up a combined 11 earned runs in the game’s first 4 2/3 innings. UNC benefited from a pair of VCU fielding errors in a five-run fifth inning.

The Rams, before Sunday, hadn’t lost since May 4 at UVA.

Now, they and the Tar Heels will meet for the third time in three days on Monday at 6 p.m. — because of the double-elimination format, UNC must beat VCU a second time to win the regional. It would be the 10th super regional appearance in program history.

And VCU must win for what would be the 26th time in its last 30 outings to make what would be the second super regional appearance in program history. The Rams first made it in 2015, winning the Dallas Regional at Dallas Baptist.

The winner of the Chapel Hill Regional will travel to either Stillwater, Okla. (Oklahoma State University) or Fayetteville, Ark. (University of Arkansas) for super regional play depending on the final result of the Stillwater Regional.

Note: UNC coach Scott Forbes will be back Monday after serving a two-game suspension following an ejection on Saturday night, for arguing a double play turned by VCU in which he felt the infield fly rule should’ve been in effect.