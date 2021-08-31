Not previously the case, Justin Fuente believes his wide receivers have the right mindset heading into UNC game

Tre Turner was having a rare off day. He didn’t feel like being in meetings or at practice. He didn’t feel like answering questions from younger teammates.
Then, the Virginia Tech junior wide receiver took notice of how that impacted the other wideouts.
“I'm not gonna lie. I had one day where I had an attitude and I was being down,” said Turner. “I could just see the way that affected the room and like I had to have a self-realization that, it can't be about you. You have to bring the same attitude every day to really spread to the room.”
That mindset, even more than the talent and depth the Hokies have acquired at the position, is why coach Justin Fuente is so encouraged by his wide receivers. It’s an approach to the game that Fuente said has been lacking in recent years.
“I haven't always been thrilled with the mentality in that room since I've been here,” said Fuente. “It's headed in a really positive direction, led by those older players.”
The position group has had five different coaches the past nine seasons, including two during Fuente’s time in Blacksburg. Current coach Jafar Williams joined the staff before the 2019 season. Last year, Tech averaged just 200.6 receiving yards per game.
But this season, Turner and sophomores Tayvion Robinson and Kaleb Smith give Tech an experienced trio of starters for Friday night’s opener against No. 10 North Carolina, which boasts a physical and improved defensive secondary.
Tech’s starting receiver group has combined for 94 receptions and 11 touchdown catches in 74 career games, with 53 starts.
Turner accounts for most of that, having caught 94 passes and scored 11 receiving touchdowns in his 33 game Tech career. So he knows, when he sits in a meeting room that includes redshirt freshman Jaden Payoute (L.C. Bird High School) and true freshmen Jaylen Jones (Thomas Jefferson) and Da’Wain Lofton, that they’re studying his execution and technique on video and his demeanor and work ethic off the field.
“If they come in and they see the guy they want to talk to and learn from every day, if they see that he's not trying to talk to anybody and see that he's not there that day, then it's gonna be hard for them,” said Turner. “I feel like me being vocal, knowing what I do every day, helps the room.”
Turner immediately understood what Fuente was referencing when the coach talked about being less than thrilled, in past seasons, with the approach of the wide receivers. It’s something that Turner said irked him at times.
“It would always be something up with one receiver that day, one receiver this day,” said Turner. “It was always a problem. … Some days people didn't want to practice. like different mindsets, attitudes all that so it's like. Now, it's like, when you walk into a room and flip the script but whenever you have coming into the day like wipe it away you got football right now. And after practice, then you think about that again. When we come into this building we come to work. That’s the mindset now.”
And it’s one that Fuente, who has spent much of his six-year tenure at Tech trying to build up the receiver position, said he’s happy to see.
“These guys show up and put their best foot forward every single day,” said Fuente. “They show toughness. They show dedication to improvement. They value practice and understand it helps them, gives them a chance to play better and I appreciate that, because it hasn't always been the case.”
