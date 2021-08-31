Not previously the case, Justin Fuente believes his wide receivers have the right mindset heading into UNC game

Tech’s starting receiver group has combined for 94 receptions and 11 touchdown catches in 74 career games, with 53 starts.

Turner accounts for most of that, having caught 94 passes and scored 11 receiving touchdowns in his 33 game Tech career. So he knows, when he sits in a meeting room that includes redshirt freshman Jaden Payoute (L.C. Bird High School) and true freshmen Jaylen Jones (Thomas Jefferson) and Da’Wain Lofton, that they’re studying his execution and technique on video and his demeanor and work ethic off the field.

“If they come in and they see the guy they want to talk to and learn from every day, if they see that he's not trying to talk to anybody and see that he's not there that day, then it's gonna be hard for them,” said Turner. “I feel like me being vocal, knowing what I do every day, helps the room.”

Turner immediately understood what Fuente was referencing when the coach talked about being less than thrilled, in past seasons, with the approach of the wide receivers. It’s something that Turner said irked him at times.