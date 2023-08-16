In a March essay published by the New York Times, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and university president Rev. John Jenkins lamented “the widespread belief that college athletics is simply a lucrative business disguised as a branch of educational institutions.”

That belief is not only widespread but also accurate, the most recent example this summer’s annual conference realignment circus. But Swarbrick, Jenkins and Notre Dame could do wonders for stabilizing the landscape and securing the future of a troubled league that has been very good to them.

They could join the ACC for football.

Teel, you’re delusional. You and a chorus of others have said that the Fighting Irish are wedded to their football independence like Tom Hanks is to Rita Wilson. You’ve said they would join a conference only if their College Football Playoff access were compromised or NBC declined to continue paying handsomely for its exclusive telecasts of Notre Dame home games.

All true. Not going to happen.

So please excuse some (many) ACC administrators for rolling their eyes at the Irish recently.

The ACC’s partnership with Notre Dame entitles the school to vote on conference expansion, and since the Pac-12’s implosion early this month, Swarbrick and Jenkins have lobbied their ACC colleagues to invite Stanford and California Berkeley, both Pac-12 members for more than a century.

Hurdles such as cross-country travel and revenue potential aside, Notre Dame believes that institutions of such academic and athletic status merit inclusion in a power conference.

“The notion that two of the very best academic institutions in the world who also play D1 sports could be abandoned in this latest chapter of realignment is an indictment of college athletics,” Swarbrick told ESPN’s Heather Dinich.

To date, not enough ACC presidents agree.

League bylaws require at least a three-quarters supermajority to expand, which equates to 12 of the current 15 members, the Irish included. But if Notre Dame didn’t have a vote, the supermajority threshold would drop to 11 of 14, rendering its support immaterial to approval.

Regardless, the irony of Notre Dame attempting to influence membership in a conference it has declined to fully embrace is beyond rich. Indeed, the indictment that Swarbrick mourns is probably avoidable if he tells the ACC, or any league for that matter, that the Irish are in for football as part of a package deal alongside Stanford and Cal.

Those 1-2 additional votes the ACC needs to expand? They’d probably emerge in exchange for Notre Dame’s full membership.

Annual rivalries versus Navy, Stanford and Southern California are among the reasons Notre Dame values its independence. But what if the Cardinal became a conference opponent?

Stanford’s interest in joining the ACC, along with Cal’s, is clear — if the Cardinal and Bears preferred to house their teams other than football in the West Coast Conference with the likes of Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s, San Francisco and Pepperdine, no sweat.

Notre Dame is already contracted to play, on average, five football games per season against ACC opponents. The rotation is set through 2037 and this year includes six contests, the headliner Nov. 4 at home against Clemson.

Playing a complete, 8- or 9-game ACC schedule that included Stanford would allow the Irish to continue their series versus USC and Navy while adding dates with opponents from the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Group of Five.

Granted, this would require sacrifice from Notre Dame. For example, in 2026 the Irish are set to face Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin, an untenable load if playing a full ACC schedule.

There’s also no guarantee Notre Dame would make more money all in with the ACC than it would as a partial member and with a renegotiated NBC football package, a contract that expires after next season. Finally, it’s a given that full membership in the Big Ten or SEC would be most lucrative for the Irish, if they were inclined to challenge the ACC’s grant of media rights, which extends through 2035-36 and includes their basketball program.

Even more far-fetched, but an idea that has crossed my warped mind: Would Notre Dame entertain full ACC membership if the conference went a step further by adding Stanford, Cal AND Navy, the latter for football only?

Pandemic-marred 2020 excepted, Notre Dame and Navy have played one another every year since 1927, with this season’s renewal set for Aug. 26 — Week 0! — in Dublin, Ireland. Bringing two of the Irish’s annual games in-house, the ACC would afford them more scheduling flexibility.

This marks Navy’s ninth season as a football-only American Athletic Conference member, but while the Midshipmen are 37-26 during that stretch versus the AAC, they are reeling from three consecutive losing seasons. The academy dismissed accomplished coach Ken Niumatalolo last year, and the ACC might be too steep a climb.

No matter the league’s composition, Notre Dame football is the quickest way for the ACC to narrow the relentlessly chronicled revenue gap with the SEC and Big Ten. Whether those dividends would convince present membership of the ACC’s long-term prospects is another unknown.

We do know that Notre Dame’s football games at ACC venues drive ticket sales and enhance the league’s television value. The Irish’s nine NCAA men’s basketball tournament victories as members have generated more than $10 million in league revenue, and their national championships in women’s basketball, men’s soccer and fencing have brought prestige.

The ACC has provided Notre Dame sports other than football a home with like-minded schools, and in the panicked lead up to the 2020 football season, the conference welcomed the Irish as a one-year football rental. That arrangement helped Notre Dame reach the playoff, despite a loss to Clemson in the league championship game.

Notre Dame also has entrée into the ACC’s contracted bowls, and its share of conference revenue from 2014-22 was approximately $100 million, $34.9 million in 2020-21 alone when the Irish were all-in.

Translation: The relationship is mutually beneficial.

As valuable, if not more, to the Irish is their CFP power. The playoff is governed by the 10 FBS commissioners and one university president from each of those conferences, plus Notre Dame’s president and athletic director — Swarbrick is retiring next year and will be replaced by NBC Sports chairman and Notre Dame alum Pete Bevacqua.

That’s how strong Notre Dame’s football brand is. One school carries as much weight as entire conferences, witness Swarbrick serving alongside three commisioners on the subcommittee that crafted the 12-team CFP set to debut in 2024.

Yet further motivation for the Irish to remain staunchly independent, which is all well and good. Just don’t expect similar influence over ACC expansion.

