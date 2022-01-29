Notre Dame shoots to win in second half to end drought against UVA, 69-65

Virginia (12-9, 5-5) had won its last six against the Irish, and 16 of the last 17 meetings dating back to 1982.

“That was definitely something that was mentioned beforehand,” said Atkinson.

But Saturday night’s game was played in the present, not the past. And in 2021-22, the Fighting Irish have been one of the ACC’s most pleasant surprises, winners of nine of their last 10 entering the game.

UVA? It’s been disappointing – offensively challenged and maddeningly inconsistent defensively. Saturday was another blow to the team’s increasingly slim NCAA tournament hopes.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner posted his first double-double since Virginia’s Dec. 7 loss at James Madison, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and UVA got 13 points from sophomore guard Reece Beekman, 12 from senior Kihei Clark and 11 from Caffaro.

But it suffered through multiple scoring droughts and struggled to get consecutive stops as the Irish remained undefeated at the Joyce Center this season. Saturday was the middle game of a three-game home-stand for Notre Dame that opened with Wednesday’s win over North Carolina State and concludes with Monday night’s date with Duke.