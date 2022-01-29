Notre Dame shoots to win in second half to end drought against UVA, 69-65

SOUTH BEND, IND. – No major conference college basketball team in the nation gets more of its point production from the 3-point line than Notre Dame.
Saturday, against Virginia, the Fighting Irish waited for a key stretch in the second half to unleash a barrage from beyond the arc.
Nate Laszewski and Dane Goodwin hit four 3-pointers in a three-minute stretch of the second half as Notre Dame built a lead UVA could never fully overcome. The duo hit six 3-pointers in the second half as the Fighting Irish won their fourth straight, 69-65.
“We were doing a good job and then, a couple times, we broke down in some communication things,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “And those were costly. That’s where the separation occurred.”
Laszewski and Goodwin each finished with 16. Freshman star Blake Wesley and Paul Atkinson Jr. each added 14 for Notre Dame (14-6, 7-2 ACC).
The Irish went 10 for 23 from 3-point range on the night.
“They play seven players and six of them shoot 50% or more of their shots from 3,” said Virginia junior center Francisco Caffaro. “That’s what we worked on and they still managed to do it again.”
Despite Goodwin’s fourth 3-pointer of the game, with 1:07 to play, Notre Dame couldn’t put away the Cavaliers, who had history squarely on their side going into this one.
Virginia (12-9, 5-5) had won its last six against the Irish, and 16 of the last 17 meetings dating back to 1982.
“That was definitely something that was mentioned beforehand,” said Atkinson.
But Saturday night’s game was played in the present, not the past. And in 2021-22, the Fighting Irish have been one of the ACC’s most pleasant surprises, winners of nine of their last 10 entering the game.
UVA? It’s been disappointing – offensively challenged and maddeningly inconsistent defensively. Saturday was another blow to the team’s increasingly slim NCAA tournament hopes.
Senior forward Jayden Gardner posted his first double-double since Virginia’s Dec. 7 loss at James Madison, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and UVA got 13 points from sophomore guard Reece Beekman, 12 from senior Kihei Clark and 11 from Caffaro.
But it suffered through multiple scoring droughts and struggled to get consecutive stops as the Irish remained undefeated at the Joyce Center this season. Saturday was the middle game of a three-game home-stand for Notre Dame that opened with Wednesday’s win over North Carolina State and concludes with Monday night’s date with Duke.
Virginia struggled to hit shots early, going just 2 for 9 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range before the first media timeout. But what the Cavaliers lacked in effectiveness shooting they made up for with effort on the glass.
UVA pulled down nine offensive rebounds leading to 14 second-chance points in the first half, keeping the game close.
A big problem for the Cavaliers, in the first half, was giving back many of those scores on turnovers. UVA committed six first-half turnovers, leading to 10 points for the Irish.
Playing in front of a large contingent of family and friends, just about 150 miles from his hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin struggled. He went 2 for 11 shooting, 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and committed three turnovers.
The Irish shot 52% in the first half and led UVA 34-27 at the break.
Then came the second half and the 3-point onslaught. The Irish, after going 4 for 11 from 3 in the first half, hit four of its first five attempts from distance in the second half.
Notre Dame pushed its lead to 45-35 on a long 3-pointer by Laszewski with 14:27 to play, then went up 49-37 with 12:40 left on a corner 3 by Goodwin.
Another Goodwin 3, less than a minute later, swelled UVA’s deficit to 52-37.
But the Irish cooled off and Virginia trimmed its gap to 57-53 on back-to-back dunks by Beekman and Francisco Caffaro.
UVA got within a shot in the final seconds, down 65-62, on a dunk by Beekman, then behind 67-65 after a 3 by Clark with eight seconds to play.
“We did fight back,” said Bennett. “We did a pretty good job executing down the stretch.”
But Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb hit two free throws with four seconds to play, his only two attempts from the line in the game.
“I’ve got ice in my veins,” said Hubb. “I’m going to make those shots when they count.”
Virginia returns to Charlottesville for a pair of home games – against Boston College and Miami – before traveling to Duke on Feb. 7.
