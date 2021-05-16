Notre Dame takes care of UVA women in NCAA lacrosse tournament

Virginia’s women’s lacrosse team was eager to show it could compete with Notre Dame in their second round NCAA tournament matchup Sunday in South Bend, Ind. And, for the first 10 minutes, it did.

The Fighting Irish scored five straight goals to break open a tied game on their way to a 13-8 victory at Arlotta Stadium.

“Notre Dame’s pressure in that midfield transition is what we struggled with the most and that really rattled us more than I had hoped,” said UVA coach Julie Myers. “We had too many turnovers because of that pressure. We played a much better second half in terms of finding the back of the net. We dug a bit of a hole because of those turnovers in transition.”

Attack Jackie Wolak led Notre Dame (11-6) with four goals and two assists, and attacks Madison Ahern and Maddie Howe each scored three times.

Junior Ashlynn McGovern scored four goals to lead the Cavaliers (9-9) and sophomore Jaime Biskup added two.

The Irish jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, but McGovern scored a pair of goals in a 38-second spurt to tie the game 9:53 into play. Notre Dame took over from there, hitting the back of the cage five more times to take a 7-2 lead into halftime.