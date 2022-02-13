Now two of the ACC's hottest teams, UVA and Virginia Tech set for rematch

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia Tech remembers the bruising play of Francisco Caffaro. UVA recalls the dominant scoring of Keve Aluma.

As the two suddenly red-hot rivals prepare for their second meeting of this basketball season, the focus, once again, figures to be in the paint.

“He definitely gave it to us,” Virginia senior forward Jayden Gardner said of Aluma, who scored 22 points in the Hokies’ loss at John Paul Jones Arena. “But I know (Caffaro) and Kadin (Shedrick) are going to be up to the challenge. They love to compete. We’re going to throw some traps at him. Sometimes they’re going to be one-on-one. Sometimes I’m going to have to guard him. So, throw a lot of different things his way and just try to disrupt him.”

In UVA’s 54-52 win in the first meeting, Caffaro had a career game, scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He’s been in coach Tony Bennett’s starting lineup ever since.

“I thought it was a whale of a ballgame,” said Tech coach Mike Young. “Caffaro and Shedrick, Caffaro in particular, was just more physical than our team.”

When the rivals played that first time, they were meeting as two of the ACC’s early disappointments.

After some struggles in their non-conference schedule, the Cavaliers were 3-2 in league play and coming off a lopsided loss at North Carolina. The Hokies were winless in three tries in ACC play.

That’s not the case for the rematch.

With a quick turnaround after winning their games Saturday, UVA and Tech — two of the hottest teams in the ACC — meet Monday night in Blacksburg at sold out Cassell Coliseum for what figures to be a pivotal game for both team’s NCAA tournament hopes.

UVA (16-9, 10-5 ACC) is coming off a 63-53 home win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, its fourth straight, equaling its longest win streak of the season.

Gardner, Virginia’s leading scorer, had 26 points against the Yellow Jackets, his most in an ACC game. Senior point guard Kihei Clark added 15 and is averaging 13.3 points over the past six games.

“Virginia’s playing awfully good basketball,” said Young. “I think it’ll be another great game in the Cassel and it’ll be a lot of fun. Our team knows that we’ll have to play even better on Monday against Virginia.”

The Hokies (15-10, 7-7) beat Syracuse, 71-59, at home Saturday for their fifth win in the row, matching their best run of the year, when they opened the season 5-0. Aluma scored 20 points and senior forward Justyn Mutts had a triple-double, with 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

“I think they’re one of the better teams in the league, forget about records,” said Bennett. “But they’re playing good basketball now. And obviously going there, it’ll be obviously a hostile environment.”

The Cavaliers are a staggering 20-2 with less than two days between games over the past five seasons, including wins over No. 11 Providence, No. 7 Duke and Louisville in that situation this year.

For Virginia, Monday night is a chance to elevate is NET ranking — currently No. 77 — with an invaluable Quad 1 victory, the most heavily weighted in the NCAA’s metric. For the Hokies, a second loss to UVA — with its comparatively low NET ranking — would be a blow to its current spot, No. 39.

And both teams feel better about the way they’re executing going into the game.

“We’re just playing better ball,” said Young. “We’re rebounding better. That’s the second straight opponent we held under 40% from the field. We’re just playing better and more connected. It’s mid-February. Gritty. Tough. Really a lot of fun to watch.”

It’s been similarly enjoyable for Clark as the tries to lead the Cavaliers to the program’s eighth straight NCAA tournament.

“I think we’re touching on some good basketball and of course it feels good to string together a couple of wins,” he said. “We have a chance to finish this ACC season the way we want to.”