Nunn's debut left solid impression for VCU, which hosts Wagner Saturday

Mike Rhoades could see it in Jayden Nunn’s eyes in shootaround before Tuesday’s season opener against Saint Peter’s.
Nunn’s energy was through the roof, with his first start as VCU’s point guard — in his first collegiate game — approaching quickly.
“'All right buddy, get your breath, get your breath,’” Rhoades, the Rams coach, said.
A 6-4, 190-pound freshman from Flint, Mich., Nunn is taking on major responsibility for VCU right away. It’s a role he assumed with returning sophomore point guard Ace Baldwin shelved until January, coming back from a spring Achilles rupture.
But it’s one the Rams felt Nunn was capable of out of high school, like Baldwin a year ago. Baldwin, last November, became the first VCU freshman to start a season opener since Malik Crowfield in 2016. And Nunn joined that list on Tuesday.
Rhoades afterward said he was proud of Nunn.
And Nunn felt the atmosphere of his first collegiate game lived up to the hype.
“It was a big crowd. Little nervous when I first came out,” Nunn said. “But after the game went on, got through it and I feel comfortable now. So I got my first-game jitters out the way, really."
Nunn played 24 minutes Tuesday and finished with 9 points (2-4 FG, 5-6 FT), four steals and an assist. But he also registered six turnovers, though his final plus-minus rating was still plus-12, a game high.
Both of Nunn’s field goals, and two of his steals, came in the final 10:30 of Tuesday’s game, a crucial stretch of what became a tight bout.
He showed his craftiness on both of his baskets. The first came in a 1-point game, when Nunn drove to the hoop, stopped on a dime to drop his defender, then finished off of the glass to make it 45-42 with 10:30 to play. The second came about a minute and a half later, when he pass-faked from beyond the 3-point line, then drove and stopped for a midrange jumper that pushed VCU’s lead to 49-45.
But, also, two of Nunn’s turnovers were on charges, on drives to the basket.
“I don't know if I ever coached a point guard that had two charges, just running guys over,” Rhoades said. “He looked like a tailback.”
The turnovers were an aspect of Nunn’s night that Rhoades expects him to dial down as time progresses. His six were part of 19 total VCU had, well over where the Rams would prefer to be in that category — somewhere around 12 a game or less.
"Most of the turnovers that we got were unforced, too,” Nunn said. “So I feel like we're just playing too fast sometimes. Not under control, really."
VCU (1-0) is back at the Siegel Center Saturday, for a 7 p.m. tipoff against Wagner (1-0), last season’s NEC regular-season champion and this season’s preseason favorite.
The Seahawks brought all five starters back from last year’s team. Nunn in particular will contend with sophomore point guard DeLonnie Hunt, who was the NEC rookie of the year last season, averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Wagner also returned the NEC player of the year, 6-6 guard Alex Morales, who went for 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds a game last year.
It could be another test for the Rams, and Rhoades after Tuesday’s game emphasized how his group has to get better. That improvement could come in part with the continued maturation of Nunn.
Rhoades predicted Tuesday night that Nunn would be the first one in VCU’s practice facility Wednesday, watching tape and trying to find out how he can grow.
And any freshman mistakes aside, Nunn has shown the effort, which Rhoades appreciates. There was one play in particular Tuesday that exemplified that, when Nunn poked the ball away from Saint Peter’s Matthew Lee then dived on the floor to secure his fourth steal with 3:59 to play.
That, Rhoades said, is winning basketball.
“And that's a freshman doing that at VCU,” he said. “So, I'm glad he's on our team.”
