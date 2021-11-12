Nunn's debut left solid impression for VCU, which hosts Wagner Saturday

Both of Nunn’s field goals, and two of his steals, came in the final 10:30 of Tuesday’s game, a crucial stretch of what became a tight bout.

He showed his craftiness on both of his baskets. The first came in a 1-point game, when Nunn drove to the hoop, stopped on a dime to drop his defender, then finished off of the glass to make it 45-42 with 10:30 to play. The second came about a minute and a half later, when he pass-faked from beyond the 3-point line, then drove and stopped for a midrange jumper that pushed VCU’s lead to 49-45.

But, also, two of Nunn’s turnovers were on charges, on drives to the basket.

“I don't know if I ever coached a point guard that had two charges, just running guys over,” Rhoades said. “He looked like a tailback.”

The turnovers were an aspect of Nunn’s night that Rhoades expects him to dial down as time progresses. His six were part of 19 total VCU had, well over where the Rams would prefer to be in that category — somewhere around 12 a game or less.

"Most of the turnovers that we got were unforced, too,” Nunn said. “So I feel like we're just playing too fast sometimes. Not under control, really."