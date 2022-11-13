ODAC champ Randolph-Macon starts DIII playoffs at home vs. SUNY Cortland

Randolph-Macon will play a first-round home game in the NCAA 32-team Division III playoffs against one of the nation’s top offensive teams. SUNY Cortland, which averages 47 points and 511 yards, visits R-MC Saturday at noon.

The Yellow Jackets (10-0) captured the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship and automatic NCAA bid with a 7-0 league mark and closed their season with Saturday’s 38-17 win at Hampden-Sydney. This is R-MC’s first 10-0 season, and the Yellow Jackets have won 16 consecutive games.

SUNY Cortland (9-1) is the Empire 8 Athletic Conference champion and comes off a 34-17 loss Saturday to Ithaca at Yankee Stadium. The R-MC-SUNY Cortland game could be a shootout, with the Yellow Jackets averaging 44.4 points and 495 yards.

R-MC scored at least 35 points in each of its games this season.

The Yellow Jackets will make their fifth appearance in the NCAA playoffs. This will be the first football meeting between R-MC and SUNY Cortland.

The Division III championship game will be played Dec. 16 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., the home field of the U.S. Naval Academy. In the 32-team field, 27 conferences received automatic-qualifying berths and the other five berths were awarded to at-large teams.

In the 2021 championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated North Central 57-24.