ODAC partners with Landmark Conference for bowl series

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference partnered with another Division III league, the Landmark Conference, to start a four-year bowl series for the top two teams from each league that do not make the NCAA playoffs.

Those four teams annually will participate in the Cape Henry Bowl or the Cape Charles Bowl on campuses or at neutral sites. The Chesapeake Challenge, the name of the bowl series, begins in 2023.

“The more opportunities our players have to compete, the better,” Randolph-Macon coach Pedro Arruza said in a Chesapeake Challenge release.

The ODAC for football includes Virginia schools R-MC, Washington and Lee, Hampden-Sydney, Shenandoah, Bridgewater, Averett, and Ferrum, as well as Guilford, which is located in Greensboro, N.C.

The Landmark Conference starts football next year and its members will be Catholic, Juniata, Moravian, Lycoming, Wilkes and Susquehanna.