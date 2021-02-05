ODAC plans to play hoops tournaments, though NCAA scrapped DIII championships

Though the NCAA announced this week that the Division III men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will not be held this year, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference still plans to play its tournaments, according to the league commissioner.
“We have not made any alterations to our schedule at this time,” the commissioner, Brad Bankston, said Friday. “That doesn’t mean we won’t. We certainly may.
“I’m not suggesting that this is going to happen. I don’t know what the answer will be. We’ll certainly take up the idea that the NCAA championship is gone, and would we want to change the date of our tournament. But at this point in time, I’ve heard nothing from our group that would discontinue the [ODAC] tournament in any way.”
Conference decision-makers will soon meet to evaluate options, according to Bankston, whose league includes several schools in Virginia, including Randolph-Macon and Hampden-Sydney.
The ODAC men’s and women’s tournaments, with four teams in each, are scheduled to be played March 4 and March 6, with match-ups occurring on the courts of higher-seeded teams.
Because of the pandemic, an insufficient percentage of Division III teams are playing regular-season basketball to justify the national championship tournaments, by NCAA guidelines. The threshold is 60%. Less than 50% are playing, according to the NCAA.
The absence of Division III national tournaments is particularly relevant to the men’s team at Randolph-Macon, which was ranked No. 1 in preseason by Basketball Times, and is ranked No. 1 by D3hoops.com. The Yellow Jackets were 5-0 heading into Friday night’s game vs. Randolph.
Randolph-Macon was 28-2 last season and reached the Division III Sweet 16 when the remainder of the NCAA tournament was canceled in response to the pandemic.
R-MC's women are 4-0, and among "others receiving votes" in D3hoops.com's top-10 poll.
