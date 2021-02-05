ODAC plans to play hoops tournaments, though NCAA scrapped DIII championships

Though the NCAA announced this week that the Division III men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will not be held this year, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference still plans to play its tournaments, according to the league commissioner.

“We have not made any alterations to our schedule at this time,” the commissioner, Brad Bankston, said Friday. “That doesn’t mean we won’t. We certainly may.

“I’m not suggesting that this is going to happen. I don’t know what the answer will be. We’ll certainly take up the idea that the NCAA championship is gone, and would we want to change the date of our tournament. But at this point in time, I’ve heard nothing from our group that would discontinue the [ODAC] tournament in any way.”

Conference decision-makers will soon meet to evaluate options, according to Bankston, whose league includes several schools in Virginia, including Randolph-Macon and Hampden-Sydney.

The ODAC men’s and women’s tournaments, with four teams in each, are scheduled to be played March 4 and March 6, with match-ups occurring on the courts of higher-seeded teams.