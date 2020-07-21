The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced late Tuesday afternoon that it will postpone all league athletic competition through the end of the calendar year.
That means no fall or winter sports until at least Jan. 1. The conference intends to support both fall and winter athletic competition in the spring semester.
“The ODAC is one of the nation’s premiere Division III athletic conferences precisely because of our long-standing commitment to the student-athlete experience at all of our institutions,” Dr. David Bushman, Bridgewater College president and chair of the ODAC Presidents Council, said in a statement. “In light of the broader public health concerns surrounding athletic competitions, the well-being of our campuses and everyone involved in athletic competition made this decision the right one. We have great athletic department leadership across the conference and a superb conference staff and we are all committed to hosting meaningful competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Earlier this month, the league announced that it would push back the start date of fall sports until Sept 11. But, like a growing number of athletic conferences around the country, the ODAC decided that, because of the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, suspending sports until next year was the best course of action.
Daily numbers of new cases have risen steeply in recent weeks. A record of 75,643 new cases were reported last Thursday, according to The New York Times. New reported cases totaled 59,966 Monday.
The ODAC is planning for teams to still be able to meet and practice this fall. Each ODAC school will set return-to-play protocols based on federal, state, institutional, conference and NCAA guidance. All but one school in the conference, which includes 15 full members and two associate members, are located in Virginia. The membership includes Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney and Virginia Wesleyan. Greensboro (N.C.) College is the one out-of-state school, an associate member in women’s swimming.
The ODAC competes at the Division III level, which doesn’t offer athletic scholarships. Earlier this month, the NCAA approved blanket waivers that would allow D-III athletes to not be charged with a season of participation if their school plays 50% or less of the maximum number of contests allowed in their respective sport in the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus.
The Capital Athletic Conference also announced Tuesday that it would suspend all of its fall sports. The CAC, which competes in Division III as well, includes Mary Washington, Christopher Newport and Southern Virginia. The league, in the months to come, will examine the possibility of moving fall sports to the spring.
