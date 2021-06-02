Odicci Alexander will lead battle-tested James Madison softball team into Women's College World Series opener against top seed Oklahoma

Odicci Alexander on Wednesday remembered how, starting at about age 10, she watched the Women’s College World Series on TV.
And she’s dreamed about it since, rising from an all-state performer at Park View High School in Sterling to a star at James Madison.
So on Wednesday, sitting in a mid-afternoon press conference from the World Series site in Oklahoma City, it still was a bit surreal to her that the Dukes were actually there, one of eight teams in the nation left standing.
“Like, 'I'm actually here,'” Alexander said. “It's honestly a little overwhelming, because it's like I can't believe it.”
The Dukes are the first school outside of a Power 5 conference to make the WCWS since Louisiana did in 2014.
But, make no mistake, though JMU is at this point for the first time in program history, the Dukes (39-2) are no stranger to the postseason. They’ve been knocking on the door consistently in recent history. Not counting 2020, they’ve made the NCAA tournament eight straight years. This year marked a second consecutive super regional appearance.
They finally broke through this year, to reach college softball’s biggest stage. And Alexander’s arm has been a major key in making that happen.
She’s JMU’s ace in the circle, 5-1 in the NCAA tournament, including four complete games.
Alexander’s fight, Dukes coach Loren LaPorte said, is remarkable. And her performance will continue to be of prime importance in the battles to come in the double-elimination WCWS, starting against top seed Oklahoma (50-2) on Thursday at noon. That game will be broadcast on ESPN.
“Bring that heart, bring the fight. And just that passion for the game,” Alexander said. “I know I love the game so much. And just leave everything I have out there."
This season has been an encore for Alexander, one of three JMU seniors back for a fifth year coming off the truncated 2020 season She’s had success since she arrived, the Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the year in 2017, the CAA player of the year in both 2018 and 2019, and the CAA pitcher of the year this season.
All the while, the Dukes as a team got closer and closer each year to making the WCWS. Their 2019 super regional appearance was the program’s first since 2016.
“We're finally here, and I can't be more excited,” Alexander said. “It's a blessing."
Alexander this year battled through a hamstring injury that kept her out for more than a month, to return in time for the final stretch of CAA play. In 117 innings pitched this year over 19 appearances, she’s posted a career-best 1.14 ERA, with a 16-1 record. The lone loss was in the second game of JMU’s super regional against Missouri on Saturday, but she pitched a complete game Sunday in the Dukes’ 7-2 win that punched their ticket to Oklahoma City.
In regionals, she struck out a JMU-record 19 batters in a 10-inning, 4-3 victory over Liberty. Her postseason heroics have garnered her national attention.
“It means a lot to me to know that I am inspiring little ones, and even older people,” she said.
It’s attention LaPorte feels Alexander can handle heading into WCWS play. LaPorte said Alexander’s mentality and maturity are amazing.
And the rest of the Dukes know the strength of her fight, LaPorte said. They have Alexander’s back like she has theirs.
“She's just such a fighter,” LaPorte said. “I mean, she's been through so much in her career. Personal things, injuries. Just you name it, she's been through it.”
The assignment that awaits Thursday is the most potent lineup in the nation in Oklahoma. The Sooners lead the country in batting average at .421 (the next highest is .349) and in runs scored per game at 11.33 (the next highest is 7.62).
It’ll be a challenge. But for as surreal as being in Oklahoma City may feel for Alexander, she spoke later in the press conference of her belief.
And for a player who’s helped JMU be a perennial contender to do damage in the postseason, it’s that belief in the circle that could help the Dukes make their longest run even longer.
“I'm not backing down from anybody,” Alexander said. “Everyone puts their shoes on like I put my shoes on, everyone puts their pants on like I put my pants on.
“So, I'm just going to give everything I got."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr