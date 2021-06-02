Odicci Alexander will lead battle-tested James Madison softball team into Women's College World Series opener against top seed Oklahoma

Alexander’s fight, Dukes coach Loren LaPorte said, is remarkable. And her performance will continue to be of prime importance in the battles to come in the double-elimination WCWS, starting against top seed Oklahoma (50-2) on Thursday at noon. That game will be broadcast on ESPN.

“Bring that heart, bring the fight. And just that passion for the game,” Alexander said. “I know I love the game so much. And just leave everything I have out there."

This season has been an encore for Alexander, one of three JMU seniors back for a fifth year coming off the truncated 2020 season She’s had success since she arrived, the Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the year in 2017, the CAA player of the year in both 2018 and 2019, and the CAA pitcher of the year this season.

All the while, the Dukes as a team got closer and closer each year to making the WCWS. Their 2019 super regional appearance was the program’s first since 2016.

“We're finally here, and I can't be more excited,” Alexander said. “It's a blessing."