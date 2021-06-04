Odicci Alexander's dramatic dive gives JMU 2-1 victory over Oklahoma State in Women's College World Series

Odicci Alexander has been a superstar in the circle and at the plate for James Madison in its Women’s College World Series run.

On Friday, her glove might’ve made the biggest impact.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Alexander scooped up a suicide-squeeze attempt, dove toward home plate and tagged out the potential tying run. She proceeded to record the final out, sealing a 2-1 victory for the Dukes over Oklahoma State in their second game of the WCWS in Oklahoma City.

After claiming the two wins against Big 12 teams within an hour of their campuses, the unseeded Dukes — champions of the Colonial Athletic Association — are one victory from reaching the best-of-three championship series.

The hurler’s dramatic defensive gem kept the Dukes (41-2) in the winner’s bracket and finished off another complete-game performance. She allowed just three hits and two walks to Oklahoma State (48-11), the tournament’s No. 5 seed. She also threw a complete game against top-seeded Oklahoma on Thursday.

JMU’s next opponent will be determined based on results Saturday. The Dukes will play at 1 p.m. Sunday for a berth to the finals.