New VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom filled out his staff this week with the additions of former Rams great Bradford Burgess plus two assistants who worked with Odom at his previous posts.

A Midlothian native and Benedictine alumnus, Burgess was a cornerstone of some of VCU's most renowned teams, including the 2011 Final Four run under coach Shaka Smart.

He joins assistant coach Darius Theus as members of the 2011 team who've joined Odom's staff, as the new Rams big whistle seeks to connect with the program's roots.

Burgess, a rugged, 6-foot-6 sharpshooter who averaged 15.6 points in six NCAA tournament games during the 2011 run, made the game-winning basket in VCU's Sweet 16 victory over Florida State. He will serve as Odom's director of student-athlete development.

After a VCU career (2008-12) in which he scored 1,684 career points (fifth in program history), made 231 3-pointers (fourth in program history), shot 39.6% from 3-point range (fifth in program history) and played 4,572 minutes (most in program history), Burgess spent seven seasons playing overseas in Belgium, Italy, Austria, Hungary and the Netherlands.

He then spent three years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a tenure that included a stint as an assistant coach for the Thunder's G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

Burgess is one of seven Rams to have their jersey retired.

“My family and I are eternally grateful for the opportunity to come back to VCU,” Burgess said in a release from VCU Athletics.

“I want to thank Ed McLaughlin and Coach Odom for providing me the opportunity to be on staff at my alma mater. I fully believe in Coach Odom’s vision for the team and the development of our players. I am excited to share my experiences as a student-athlete, a professional basketball player and a coach in the NBA/G-League with the staff and future generations of Rams.

"I can’t thank the VCU community and the city of Richmond enough for all the love and support they have shown me and my family over the years. We are looking forward to getting the Burgess family back in the Siegel Center!”

Matt Hart, who was a graduate assistant last season for Odom at Utah State, will be VCU's first-ever director of analytics. Hart was previously an assistant coach at Daemen University (Amherst, N.Y.; 2021-22) and director of video operations at his alma mater, George Washington (2018-19).

Hart played professionally in the U.S., Canada, Ireland and Serbia from 2017 to 2021. He began his collegiate career at Division III Hamilton College (Clinton, N.Y.) for the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons before finishing his college career with the Colonials.

Odom has long been a proponent of modern basketball analytics, the tracking of advanced metrics used to determine in-game practices.

In 2021 not long after he took the Utah State job, Parker Ballantyne of The Utah Statesman wrote a column detailing Odom's belief in principles derived from analytic study. Ballantyne wrote that, among other strategic principles, Odom's belief in analytics would lead to increased 3-point volume and fewer live-ball turnovers.

Odom's Aggies were initially the only college team in the state of Utah and only program in the Mountain West to have a director of analytics on staff, former Johns Hopkins player Noah Ralby, who did not follow Odom to VCU.

Utah State finished last year No. 16 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 15 in 3-point percentage at 37.9% (Kenpom.com).

“It’s huge,” Odom said of analytics in Ballantyne's piece.

“It’s here, alright. We’re not getting away from it. How you use it is extremely important. … I’m not going to totally sell out to the numbers, but the numbers tell a lot of the story.”

Billy Bales will be VCU's director of video. He previously worked with Odom at Utah State (2021-23) and UMBC (2020-21). A Tennessee native, Bales was a graduate assistant at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne from 2018-2020, where Odom was the head coach in 2015-2016.

As a player, Bales led the Bears to an NCAA Division II regional final appearance during the 2015-16 season under Odom.

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season