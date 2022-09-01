ODU's Ali Jennings eager to face Virginia Tech: 'They're going to hear from me'

He’s caught passes against Texas, Oklahoma and Baylor in his career but Friday night’s matchup against Virginia Tech may be the one the former Highland Springs High School star has looked forward to most in his career.

“I’m a Virginia guy,” Jennings said this week as Old Dominion prepared for its opener against the Hokies in Norfolk. “If you don’t go to Virginia Tech, you wanna beat Virginia Tech. This is going to be a fun game for me.”

Jennings said Virginia Tech and UVA recruited him out of high school, but never offered him a scholarship. Instead, he went to West Virginia, starting as a freshman before battling an injury that slowed his sophomore season.

The Hokies’ recruiting snub has stuck with Jennings throughout his career.

“I always had that chip on my shoulder that if I ever played against them, they’re going to get it,” said Jennings, who caught 62 passes for 1,066 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Monarchs. “They’re going to hear from me. We’re going to see what happens this weekend.”

And Jennings has similar feelings about UVA, who Old Dominion will play on Sept. 17 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

“They’re a short way down the road, but I’m going to try my best to knock them off, also,” the 6-foot-2, 196-pound junior receiver said.

After becoming a starter for the Mountaineers during his freshman season in 2019, Jennings seemed to have a found a home in Morgantown. His transition was smooth and his impact significant, despite the fact that the coach who recruited him to WVU – Dana Holgorsen – had left for Houston before Jennings ever played a snap.

Still, in Year 1, thinks went well for Jennings under Neal Brown and his staff. Jennings had 19 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown, playing in 11 games and starting three. An honor roll student, Jennings found the academic work manageable, and, he said, his time at both Hermitage – where he played his first three years of high school ball – and Highland Springs prepared him for the rigors of big-time college football.

But going into his second season, Jennings partially tore his hamstring, an injury that sidelined him for over two months and limited his play when he returned. In the already-stressful setting of playing during a pandemic, Jennings said he became frustrated with his recovery and let that affect the way he prepared.

He ended up playing in eight games, catching seven passes for 48 yards and a score, then entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

At that time, Virginia Tech wide receivers coach Fontel Mines was on the on the staff at Old Dominion. Mines had known Jennings since Jennings was six years old and the two had become close. Mines attempted to recruit Jennings to James Madison when Mines worked there, but Jennings chose West Virginia.

This time, the chance to join a program where Mines worked lured Jennings to ODU.

“He was kind of like your little brother, always around,” Mines recalled. “Wanted to be at practice. Wanted to be at your camps. … I have a lot of love for Ali, everything he was able to accomplish last year. Everything he went through at West Virginia and being able to bounce back and just be happy again playing football.”

Indeed, the change of schools rejuvenated Jennings.

“That fresh reset definitely helped me get a better sight of what I was doing wrong,” said Jennings. “Because the only thing I control is what I do. When I changed my mentality, everything got a lot better for me.”

Things would be even better for him with a victory over the Hokies on Friday night. Having Mines on the opposing side of the field will only add to the intensity for Jennings.

“He’s like family,” said Jennings. “I’ll see him this Friday on the other sidelines. Then he won’t be family anymore for about three hours. And then it’ll be all love again.

“I wish him the best, except for Friday. He’s going to have to take this ‘L’ Friday.”