Off the bench, Francisco Caffaro helps muscle UVA past rival Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When Armaan Franklin first started practicing with his new Virginia basketball teammates, he didn’t take an immediate liking to Francisco Caffaro, the Cavaliers’ burly and bruising redshirt junior center from Argentina.

“Me and him go at it a lot, sometimes, or we used to,” said Franklin, a transfer guard from Indiana. “He was very physical and I didn’t like it.”

Now, rival Virginia Tech knows the feeling.

The Cavaliers’ oft-maligned big man off the bench, undeniably more rugged than skilled, turned in his best game at UVA, putting up career highs with 16 points and nine rebounds, as Virginia fought past rival Virginia Tech for a 54-52 on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) outrebounded Tech 31-29, limited the Hokies to just two second-chance points, and forced 12 turnovers.

“Our guys, though not maybe perfect or pretty, that's who we are,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “And they took a step in the right direction to be as rugged as they could be on both ends of the floor.”