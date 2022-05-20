Off their 'high horse,' UVA lacrosse players eager for another shot at undefeated Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany was shocked by the selection committee’s decision to leave ACC rivals Notre Dame and Duke out of this year’s NCAA tournament. Virginia’s players questioned the fact that, despite being No. 3 in the rankings, they were sent on the road in the first round.

But no one had any issues with the team put atop the bracket.

After all, UVA saw firsthand in March just how good Maryland is.

“Zero losses last year in the regular season. Zero losses this year in the regular season,” said Tiffany this week, as his Cavaliers prepared to face the top-seeded undefeated Terrapins in an NCAA quarterfinal Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. “They’re definitely the No. 1 team in the country.”

A year after having its bid for a perfect season thwarted in a one-goal loss to Virginia in the national championship game, Maryland beat UVA 23-12 on March 19 at Audi Field in Washington D.C., Virginia's most lopsided loss since the 2015 NCAA tournament.

It was a resounding beating that stung the Cavaliers then and has stuck with them until now.

“Obviously, what happened in D.C. wasn’t what we hoped and I think we sort of have carried that with us the rest of the season,” said junior midfielder Xander Dickson. “We’ve been waiting for this game. We didn’t know when we’d see them again, but we knew eventually we would. For us, it’s just an opportunity to avenge what happened back then and play our best game.”

Dickson said the offense is playing more selflessly, moving and sharing the ball at a higher level. Junior defender Cade Saustad said the defense has reached a new level of connectivity, bonding and coming together on and off the field.

Across the board, getting smacked by the Terrapins (15-0) pushed everyone at Virginia to work harder.

“I think prior to the Maryland game, we were kind of on our high horse a little bit, coming off back to back national championships,” said senior faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla. “Kind of thought we were untouchable. Getting punched in the mouth it really showed us the bar. Humbled everyone and got us working.”

Will it be enough on Sunday? Tiffany said the team played its best lacrosse of the season in the second half of last weekend’s road win at eighth-seeded Brown, opening the NCAA tournament with 17-10 victory.

In that game, Virginia was able to dictate the pace, slowing down the Bears’ tempo while still attacking and scoring in transition itself.

Now, the Cavaliers face the most prolific offensive team in the nation. Led by Logan Wisnauskas, who ranks third in the country in goal scoring, Maryland averages 18.5 goals per game.

“They pass up shots most teams would die to get, and they’re moving it one more,” said Tiffany. “They’re the best passing team I’ve seen in years. It’s the best lacrosse team since I think, selfishly, the 2006 Virginia undefeated team. There’s no weaknesses.”

Indeed, Maryland – which declined to make players available to the Times-Dispatch this week – has six players with 24 goals or more this season, topped by Wisnauskas’s 52 tallies.

“On our scouting report, we always have a top threat,” said Saustad. “For this team, their top threats are their starters, just knowing that each one of them can make a play.”

Wisnauskas scored five times in last year’s national title game and had three goals in this year’s regular-season meeting, the one that reframed the rest of Virginia’s season.

“We’ve spent every day thinking about it,” said Dickson. “I think the team you’re going to see on Sunday is a lot different than the team you saw in D.C.”