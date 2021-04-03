Offense finally 'clicking' as No. 5 Virginia lacrosse rips No. 13 Richmond, 18-10

But that was as close as the visitors would get.

The Cavaliers’ offense added nine more goals in the second half.

“I think we can finally start to see this team gelling offensively,” said Shellenberger. “It’s been a lot more fun these past couple of weeks.”

Tiffany, Moore and Shellenberger credited offensive coordinator Sean Kirwan for preparing the unit for the myriad defensive looks Richmond challenges opponents with.

“Getting ready for Richmond is not easy, because they have multiple looks on defense and on offense,” said Tiffany. “They’re a complex team to prepare for.”

Saturday, the Cavaliers looked well prepared, especially Moore and Shellenberger, who expertly navigated a defense that mixed denying them shooting chances and taking away passing opportunities.

“I thought both Matt and Connor did a great job analyzing and dissecting the opposing team’s schemes,” said Tiffany. “And then sometimes they had to go to the goal. It was a really good balance of when to take it yourself and when to distribute. Both facilitated our offense really well today.”

The Spiders next face Mercer on April 11.

"Today was a reality check for us," said Chemotti. "Where we think we are and where we really are are two different places. Those ACC teams expose your weaknesses just because of their skill and athleticism. To get better we need to see those vulnerabilities up close and personal then figure out how to do fix them."