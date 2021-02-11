Offensive advancement will be a key to redemption for VCU against St. Bonaventure on Friday

The second half of VCU’s Jan. 20 matchup at St. Bonaventure can be looked at as a low point of the Rams’ season.
That game was truly a Jekyll-and-Hyde performance. VCU was cruising in the first half, sinking 3s and building a 15-point lead, 40-25.
In the second half, though, the team struggled mightily. The Rams went the final 9:15 without a field goal and were held to just 14 points total in the half in a 70-54 loss.
After that game, VCU identified aspects of its offense that it needed to improve — including things that it perhaps had gotten away with earlier in the season that weren’t working, said assistant coach J.D. Byers, who coordinates the Rams’ offense.
“We kind of had to just sure some things up,” Byers said. “And I think our guys have done a great job really adjusting and continuing to evolve as an offensive team.”
Since that game, VCU has put together more complete performances over the course of four straight victories, including at Rhode Island last Wednesday and at Dayton on Tuesday.
That brings the Rams (14-4, 7-2 Atlantic 10) to Friday, when they’ll host St. Bonaventure (10-2, 8-2) at the Siegel Center at 7 p.m. in a game that’ll be broadcast on ESPN2.
It’ll be a shot at not just major redemption, but also first place in the league with the conference tournament one month away.
“Where some teams are starting to pack up their uniforms, our guys at VCU are saying, ‘Hey, the next game’s even bigger. This is great,’” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And that’s why you come to VCU, that’s the fun of it.”
From an offensive perspective, where VCU pointed a microscope coming off the struggles at St. Bonaventure was spacing and execution. Spacing was the biggest thing, Byers felt, and something the Rams are continually working through. And the execution needed to be sharper, he said.
Both of those facets could fall under the umbrella of sticking to the game plan, which VCU diverted from sharply against the Bonnies last time around.
“I think at St. Bonaventure, when they made their run, we went away from what we kind of pride ourselves on offense, which is to be a team that plays off paint touches and shares the ball,” Byers said. “And we just didn’t do a good job of that.”
Byers acknowledged that offense is something that’s constantly a work in progress. But, since the first St. Bonaventure game, he’s observed from the team a better understanding of the Rams’ motion scheme and the sets they run.
It’s easy to point to the fact that VCU has a young team, Byers said, when examining why some offensive components have not been as tight at times. But that simple fact doesn’t paint the full picture.
Byers believes the Rams are a group that’s evolving and improving as the season progresses.
“I do think there’s a certain rhythm that can kind of materialize over time offensively,” Byers said. “And what I mean by that is just getting used to what guys do well, what they like to do in certain circumstances or situations. And so I do think our guys are learning that.”
Tuesday at Dayton was VCU’s best offensive performance since the game at St. Bonaventure: 50% overall from the field and a season-high 12 3s at a 52.2% clip, also a season best.
The shooting success can be attributed to the Rams playing the way they strive to. High shooting percentages, Byers said, usually come from in-rhythm shots.
“Shots that he’s used to getting every day that you work on,” Byers said. “And if you saw a lot of our shots [Tuesday], they were from inside out. Or they were from off a ball screen and pop. Things that we really work on.”
St. Bonaventure, in its run to first place, have held league opponents to an average of 61.3 points per game, the A-10’s best mark.
How effectively VCU cracks the Bonnies’ code while on offense Friday will be key.
The last St. Bonaventure game was a low point, but the Rams would like to make Friday a high.
“The biggest thing for us is being ready to go, sticking to the game plan — sticking to our core values — during the game. I mean, that’s really it,” Byers said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
