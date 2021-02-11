Offensive advancement will be a key to redemption for VCU against St. Bonaventure on Friday

“Where some teams are starting to pack up their uniforms, our guys at VCU are saying, ‘Hey, the next game’s even bigger. This is great,’” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And that’s why you come to VCU, that’s the fun of it.”

From an offensive perspective, where VCU pointed a microscope coming off the struggles at St. Bonaventure was spacing and execution. Spacing was the biggest thing, Byers felt, and something the Rams are continually working through. And the execution needed to be sharper, he said.

Both of those facets could fall under the umbrella of sticking to the game plan, which VCU diverted from sharply against the Bonnies last time around.

“I think at St. Bonaventure, when they made their run, we went away from what we kind of pride ourselves on offense, which is to be a team that plays off paint touches and shares the ball,” Byers said. “And we just didn’t do a good job of that.”

Byers acknowledged that offense is something that’s constantly a work in progress. But, since the first St. Bonaventure game, he’s observed from the team a better understanding of the Rams’ motion scheme and the sets they run.