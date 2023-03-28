CHARLOTTESVILLE – When Brian Stevens decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal this offseason, the Ohio native’s goal was to move up and test himself at a higher level of football. After four years at Dayton, which plays FCS football in the non-scholarship Pioneer League, Stevens sought a chance to move up to the FBS level, possibly in the MAC.

But connections to new Virginia offensive line coach Terry Heffernen and his assistant, Maverick Morris, brought the 6-foot-2, 290-pound offensive lineman the chance to play Power Five football in the ACC.

Morris had tried to recruit Stevens to Louisiana Monroe when Morris was an assistant there. With UVa in desperate need of experience on its offensive line this offseason, Morris brought Stevens to Heffernen’s attention.

“And Coach Heffernen actually played at Dayton, too,” Stevens said Tuesday night, after announcing his commitment on social media. “He wasn’t expecting to be recruiting a guy from his alma mater.”

Stevens and Heffernen bonded over their Flyer connections, which ranged from Stevens’ head coach, Rick Chamberlin, being on staff when Heffernen played there, to the same equipment manager working with the program during both men’s time at Dayton.

Chamberlin retired after last season and Stevens put his name in the portal in late November. He picked UVa over offers from Ohio, Maine, Duquesne, Robert Morris and Stony Brook.

“I wanted to go play ball at a higher level, whether that would be a higher FCS school or MAC-level,” said Stevens, who will graduate in May with a degree in health science and have two seasons of eligibility for the Cavaliers. “Dayton’s a smaller school. It’s probably not on the map for a lot of bigger programs.”

Either out of opportunity or necessity, Virginia hasn’t been afraid to dip into lower ranks of football for transfers. Likely starting quarterback Tony Muskett joined the program after three seasons at FCS Monmouth.

Stevens redshirted in 2019 and Dayton didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021 and 2022 he started 21 games, at both left tackle and left guard.

“I think a big thing was, it’s a younger o-line room,” said Stevens, who visited UVa on March 18-19 and will join the program this summer. “A big part for them was leadership, bringing that aspect.”

Virginia must replace four starters on the offensive line. Right guard Derek Devine and right tackle Jonathan Leech were both seniors last season, Elliott’s first leading the program. Left guard John Paul Flores and left tackle Logan Taylor went in the portal following the year.

This spring, UVa has been playing with junior Ty Furnish at center, graduate transfer Ugonna Nnanna at left guard, sophomore McKale Boley at left tackle, junior Jestus Johnson at right guard and junior Charlie Patterson at right tackle.

Furnish started nine games at center last season. Boley has two career starts and Jestus one. That’s it for starting experience among those players.

Junior Noah Josey started four games at left guard to end last season, but is out this spring with an injury.

Virginia had held a commitment from Division II transfer Daijon Parker, but he flipped and transferred to Iowa.

The chance to play in the ACC may have been Virginia’s top selling point, but Stevens said He said UVa’s academic reputation and the “new school” coaching of Tony Elliott and his staff.

“He brings a lot more fire, a lot more energy than I had been used to,” Steven said.

