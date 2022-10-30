Offensive potential on display in VCU's 88-53 exhibition win over Shippensburg

Less than seven minutes into VCU’s exhibition game against Shippensburg at the Siegel Center on Saturday night, the Rams’ press defense forced a Raiders turnover into the hands of point guard Ace Baldwin Jr.

In the quick fastbreak that ensued, Baldwin dished to guard Zeb Jackson, who elevated for a 3 from the right wing and knocked it down.

The sequence, that played out over just a handful of seconds, could serve as an idyllic representation of two main components VCU is looking for from an athletic and versatile rotation this year: the typical stingy defense paired with productive shot creation — with a bright green light on those attempts.

Including Jackson, six different players connected on 3-pointers Saturday, 15 turnovers were forced and the Rams ran away with an 88-53 win over the Division II Raiders in an outing VCU will undoubtedly find encouraging with its Nov. 7 season opener against Manhattan fast approaching.

“It was good for our new guys, and guys playing different roles than in the past, to play against a team like that,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “Thought we had a lot of guys contribute in different ways. And one of the huge emphasis here is we have a lot of different offensive weapons, so let’s really share that ball and try to get a great shot every time down the court.

“And I thought guys, for the most part, did that.”

The Rams shot the ball from beyond the arc aggressively Saturday, particularly early. Each of their first five shot attempts were 3s, and they made the first three.

Guard Jayden Nunn said afterward that the staff has emphasized shooting the ball. Catch-and-shoot opportunities have been worked on frequently.

Wing Vince Williams Jr. was by and large VCU’s most productive 3-point shooter last year, before he was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies this past June. Williams’ 65 triples were more than double second-place Nunn’s 32.

It seems this year the Rams could have the ability to share the load a bit more. Out of the six players who made 3s Saturday, Nunn, David Shriver and Jamir Watkins led with two apiece.

VCU shot 6 of 13 from deep in the first half. The success slowed in the first half, and the Rams finished 9 of 25. But the 25 attempts matched their season high all of last season, when they averaged 16.3 attempts.

“We got to make sure we have a balance attacking the rim and throwing it inside,” Rhoades said. “But if we’re sharing it and the ball’s hot and guys are shooting open 3s, stepping into it, I want them to knock them down.”

The Rams also turned the ball over just 10 times Saturday and progress in that area this year would mark growth from last season, when turnovers were a persistent issue — 15.1 per game.

The turnover problems contributed to an offense that ranked just 209th in KenPom.com’s adjusted offensive efficiency rating last season, at 101.1 points per 100 possessions. Being strong with the basketball, to cut down on the giveaways, has been a huge emphasis, Rhoades said.

Nunn believes the Rams’ offense can be very much better this year than last.

“Because I feel like a lot of people on our team are very versatile,” Nunn said. “A lot of three-level scorers. Everybody can shoot the ball this year.

“So, yeah, the offense can really skyrocket this year.”

Forward Jalen DeLoach, who was one of the highlights of the Black & Gold intrasquad scrimmage two weeks ago, was strong again Saturday — the game’s leading scorer with 15 points, plus a team-high five rebounds.

His play is a product of hours of offseason training, and his freshman-to-sophomore progression.

DeLoach is VCU’s only returning frontcourt player and he said Saturday that Rhoades called him into his office at one point earlier in the offseason and said he needed him this year.

“So I put in the work,” said DeLoach, whose offseason included 7:30 a.m. morning workouts in the gym.

Former Varina star Alphonzo Billups III, a freshman, was VCU’s second-leading scorer Saturday, with 11 points. The local product was welcomed with healthy ovations each time he checked in.

He was 5 of 6 from the floor.

"It feels great,” Billups said.

Rhoades said he feels Billups — and fellow freshmen Toibu Lawal and Christian Fermin, who also played well against Shippensburg — can each help the Rams win.

They did on Saturday, in an outing that further peeled back the layers on what this year’s deep VCU team could be.

“I know what they can do,” Rhaodes said of the Rams. “They know the freedom they have with me. But you better work on your game if you want freedom.

“So, we’re good with that.”

Notes: Forward Brandon Johns Jr. missed Saturday’s game with a broken nose suffered in a Friday practice. But Rhoades said, “He’s going to be fine.” … Rhoades said Baldwin and Johns were voted captains for VCU this year.