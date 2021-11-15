Offensive woes hit hard for VCU in loss to Wagner

As the shot clock reached the halfway mark on a VCU offensive possession with six and a half minutes to play in Saturday’s game against Wagner, coach Mike Rhoades raised his hands and bounced up and down, shouting direction from the sideline.
A moment later, still seeking better, Rhoades shuffled energetically toward the baseline, motioning his arms to emphasize his point.
Ultimately, though, the Rams’ possession continued to stagnate. Jayden Nunn and KeShawn Curry traded four passes, back and forth, beyond the 3-point point line.
Then Curry, with the shot clock in single digits, took matters into his own hands, driving to the basket. He was met by three Seahawks defenders, and his shot attempt was denied, with the deflection falling into the hands of another Wagner player.
For VCU, it was a disappointing sequence of the kind that was emblematic of the struggles the Rams faced overall offensively Saturday, particularly over the course of the second half, in a game that resulted in a 58-44 loss.
"I would say we were beating ourselves, honestly,” forward Levi Stockard III said. “We weren't making the right reads. Wasn't playing in our offense. We were basically just doing whatever."
The Rams scored just 18 points in the second half Saturday, and the 44 final points were their lowest since a December 2005 loss at UNC Wilmington, when they were held to 40 points.
The Curry attempt that was thwarted with six and a half minutes to go came during what was an almost eight-minute field goal drought for VCU, a stretch when it went 0 of 5 from the field.
VCU also had a scoring drought of 3:39 late, a period when Wagner went on an 11-0 run to put the game away.
The team had tough spots offensively in last Tuesday’s season opener against Saint Peter’s, including a seven-minute field goal drought in the final stages of a game it ultimately survived, winning 57-54.
Rhoades spoke of the ball movement not always being up to a desired level after that game.
The issues came to a head against Wagner. He saw play that broke from preference on two ends of the spectrum. At times players forced the issue, taking bad shots. At other times, players were too tentative.
“And, against [Wagner’s] zone, we didn't get to the teeth of their defense,” Rhoades said. “When we did, we got some good, open looks. Got stuff around the basket. But we really got pushed out, and we didn't attack it. Against their man to man, we ran some stuff. We didn't execute some of the calls out of timeouts, out of dead balls.”
Stockard and Jalen DeLoach also spoke after the game on the Rams’ shortcomings in terms of reversing the ball to a second side of the floor in halfcourt settings. It was a lack of effective flow within the team’s motion offense.
“We got to get better at that,” Stockard said.
This year’s VCU team added five newcomers, and all — partly because of injury to point guard Ace Baldwin and wing Jamir Watkins — are pieces who are in the mix for the Rams right now. Particularly freshman Jayden Nunn, who has taken over as starting point guard; junior Marcus Tsohonis, a transfer from Washington who has been the backup point guard; and DeLoach, a freshman forward.
The offensive cohesion that is lacking at times is something that could come with more time together on the court for this new VCU conglomeration, better grasping the individual knacks that could help the Rams play better as a unit.
“We're going to steadily get better at it. … See where everybody wants to catch it, see where you want to play from,” Stockard said. “That comes with time, that comes with playing experience."
Still, Saturday’s outing was a kind that Rhoades described as “unacceptable.” The newness of the Rams’ current configuration doesn’t mean that they can’t still play with togetherness, or that they can’t play with a certain physicality and toughness, Rhoades said.
Things snowballed Saturday, he said. Now the Rams’ task will be to try to pick up the pieces, before a game at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.
“We're not sugarcoating this,” Rhoades said. “We got beat on our floor by a tougher team, and we frayed. “
“And we got to fix it quick."
