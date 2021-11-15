Offensive woes hit hard for VCU in loss to Wagner

“We got to get better at that,” Stockard said.

This year’s VCU team added five newcomers, and all — partly because of injury to point guard Ace Baldwin and wing Jamir Watkins — are pieces who are in the mix for the Rams right now. Particularly freshman Jayden Nunn, who has taken over as starting point guard; junior Marcus Tsohonis, a transfer from Washington who has been the backup point guard; and DeLoach, a freshman forward.

The offensive cohesion that is lacking at times is something that could come with more time together on the court for this new VCU conglomeration, better grasping the individual knacks that could help the Rams play better as a unit.

“We're going to steadily get better at it. … See where everybody wants to catch it, see where you want to play from,” Stockard said. “That comes with time, that comes with playing experience."

Still, Saturday’s outing was a kind that Rhoades described as “unacceptable.” The newness of the Rams’ current configuration doesn’t mean that they can’t still play with togetherness, or that they can’t play with a certain physicality and toughness, Rhoades said.

Things snowballed Saturday, he said. Now the Rams’ task will be to try to pick up the pieces, before a game at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.