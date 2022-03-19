Offensive woes, including turnovers, hurt VCU in season-ending 80-74 loss at Wake Forest in NIT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After one first-half VCU pass in transition midway through the first half at Wake Forest on Saturday went incomplete — bobbled and turned over — Rams coach Mike Rhoades’ feelings on the sideline were clear

Arms went up in the air in frustration, as turnovers continued to become an unfortunate theme of the game for the Rams.

Turnovers countered what was a mostly solid effort overall defensive from VCU for much of the contest, particularly inside, against one of the most potent offensive teams in the ACC, and the nation.

Turnovers are something Rhoades had called an Achilles heel for his group this season. And, ultimately, too many on Saturday played a major role in an 80-74 loss at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum that ended the Rams’ season, in the second round of the NIT.

The third-seeded Rams finish the year, Rhoades’ fifth at the helm, 22-10 overall. Second-seeded Wake Forest (25-9) moves on to an NIT quarterfinal against top seed Texas A&M.

The Demon Deacons, who tied for the ACC lead in scoring within league play at 78.6 points per game, shot 43.1% overall from the field. They made seven 3-pointers. And they scored 13 points off of 19 total VCU turnovers.

The Rams, against Princeton in the NIT first round on Tuesday, had tied a season low in turnovers, with seven. But they hit that number just 7:40 into Saturday’s game.

It was a 25-24 game, with Wake Forest ahead, following a Vince Williams Jr. 3 with 6:38 to play in the first half. But then Wake Forest ran off on an 8-0 run — the final basket of which came off a 10th VCU turnover of the half. Alondes Williams came up with a steal and got the ball to Jake LaRavia for a dunk, and the Demon Deacons led 33-24 at the 5:31 mark.

VCU trailed by 8, 43-35, at the break and finished with 13 total turnovers in the first half.

The Rams got a handle on the turnovers in the second half, but just couldn’t convert from the field at a rate quite high enough to catch Wake Forest.

VCU was in a field goal drought of 3:44 before Vince Williams Jr. knocked down a 3 at the 11:32 mark, that cut the Demon Deacon lead to 3, 59-56. But then another VCU turnover preceded a foul. Cameron Hildreth went to the line and hit a pair of free throws, and the Wake Forest lead bumped back up to 5.

Vince Williams Jr., while VCU was mired in an over six-minute field goal drought, hit a pair of free throws to cut it back to 3, 63-60, with 5:17 left. But then a Hason Ward jumper missed and Alondes Williams scored on an acrobatic layup to push it back to 5.

With the field goal drought almost at seven minutes, Ace Baldwin Jr. knocked down two more free throws to again cut it to 3. However, LaRavia answered with a layup off an offensive rebound, Dallas Walon followed with a dunk and VCU never got closer than 6 the rest of the way.

And the Rams’ late field goal drought wound up stretching to 9:32, before a Jayden Nunn 3 with two minutes to play, that made it 77-69.

Vince Williams Jr. finished with a career-high 27 points, and added seven rebounds.

Alondes Williams led Wake Forest with 19 points. But the Demon Deacons were held to 37.5% shooting in the second half.

The Rams were making their sixth appearance in the NIT this year. They are 3-6 all time in the event.