Offensively-stacked UVA confident it has all it needs for 2021 lacrosse season

“We still have the firepower over here,” said Conners. “We have just as much talent as everybody else. A lot can be thrown onto, ‘Oh we didn’t have these guys come back or these guys were key players.’ Just like any other year, the torch gets passed on to the next guy.”

Tiffany and the Cavaliers didn’t push hard too add much because they don’t think they need much. Michael Kraus is gone but senior Ian Laviano and redshirt freshman Connor Shellenberger, the nation’s top recruit his senior year at St. Anne’s Belfield in Charlottesville, join Moore and Bertrand on what figures to be one of the ACC’s most explosive attack units.

“There’s a lot of offense,” said Tiffany, whose team averaged 13.7 goals per game last season, fourth in the ACC and 20th in the nation. “Maybe not enough balls.”

Tiffany and his players believe they have all they need to compete talent-wise. And, after months of pandemic-safe training that featured plenty of running, the Cavaliers are in top-notch cardiovascular shape.

The question going into Saturday’s 4 p.m. home match against the Tigers is, how sharp and how game-ready is UVA? If the answer is based on the team’s performance in its recent scrimmage against Lynchburg College, the answer isn’t a positive one.