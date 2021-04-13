Official Charlie Cloe went from TJ, to UR, to Vietnam, to the VHSL Hall of Fame

The USS Canberra, a heavy cruiser active in the Vietnam War, measured 673 feet long. To Charlie Cloe, the ship on which he served was about the length of two football fields, his frame of reference.
Before Cloe joined the Navy and boarded the USS Canberra bound for waters off the coast of Vietnam, he officiated high-school football in the Richmond area. Cloe, a Thomas Jefferson High and University of Richmond alum (Class of 1964), started in stripes when he was a UR student.
He recalls very early in his officiating career, he thinks it was 1963, being assigned to a game at Christchurch School. The officials then traveled to Northumberland High, where they worked a second game. Cloe made $20 for the “double-bubble,” which is what officials called two games in one day.
“That was a lot of money for the early '60s,” he said.
While he was at UR, discussions among Cloe and his friends would go something like this: “What are you doing Friday night?” The answers varied around the room, maybe a date or plans for a movie. Then it was Cloe’s turn.
“I’m going to referee a high-school football game,” he said.
Through his subsequent decades of officiating, Cloe often heard from colleagues who enjoyed their on-the-field and on-the-court jobs very much. “Man, I wish I had gotten into this earlier,” they told him. Cloe, a former left-handed first baseman at UR, never dealt with that regret.
He was involved in businesses, but Cloe's professional life consisted largely of officiating multiple sports, and organizing, teaching, scheduling and supervising others who do.
Cloe, 80, did not stop officiating at various competitive levels until 2007, apart from his three-year pause for military service. On April 25, Cloe will be only the third official in any sport inducted to the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame, established in 1972.
"He's a legend," Troy Gray, an ACC football official who lives in Richmond, said of Cloe. "I can tell you I probably learned more about the basics of football officiating from Charlie Cloe than anybody else."
Gray added that at restaurants, salt and pepper shakers were used to demonstrate players and officials on a football field when Cloe dined with young officials who worked middle-school and JV games.
"He'd put us in touch with the right people to keep us on the right path," said Gray, a former standout linebacker at J.R. Tucker and UR.
If you ever wondered what happened to the author of the sports column “Cloe’s Line” in the UR student newspaper in the early 1960s, now you know. First, Vietnam happened. Cloe earned a Bronze Star, awarded for heroic and meritorious service performed in an armed conflict, during his time on the Canberra as an assistant missile officer and assistant navigator.
During World War II, the Canberra was struck by an aerial torpedo, and 23 crew members died. That Cloe knew during his service aboard her in the Vietnam War. He spent much of his time on the Canberra's bridge and often saw enemy shells hitting the water around the 13,600-ton ship.
“Here come the rounds, and of course we’re shooting back at them,” said Cloe. “I just asked God, I said, ‘Look, if I’m going to die, go ahead. It’s in your hands.’ I didn’t want to get wounded. You get hit by a bullet, it goes in and it comes out, hopefully. Artillery, it’s jagged edges on a piece of metal. The sound that it makes, it sounds like popcorn popping.
“That was something that concerned me.”
Cloe left the Navy as a lieutenant. He returned to Richmond, and picked up where he left off, officiating. His status grew. Cloe wore the white hat, signifying his position as football crew chief, the referee. Cloe assigned officials in central Virginia for many years in football, basketball, and field hockey, though he never officiated that sport.
“I tried,” said Cloe of his field-hockey experience.
He led clinics throughout the state for football officials. He evaluated officiating crews, and eventually became a replay official at college games.
If you played high-school football, basketball, baseball or softball in central Virginia from the 1960s to the 2000s, there's a decent chance Cloe officiated your games. He also spent many years umpiring adult softball leagues in the Richmond area, where he continues to reside.
While Cloe was a student at Westhampton School (elementary school/middle school), the football coach, Tony Gallovich, officiated high-school games. That’s what sparked Cloe’s interest. He asked Gallovich how to enroll in a training class for football officials. A remarkably long and respected career was launched.
Cloe moved from high-school competition to college football officiating, and worked contests at 57 schools, mostly at the FCS level. He remembers doing a game at Brown with the temperature minus-18. He remembers a bunch of controversial plays. But mostly Cloe remembers so many of the people he encountered through the years, thousands of them.
Coaches liked Cloe because he was serious about his job and knew what he was doing, but he also brought a touch of levity to a tense environment. To players, he was approachable.
"Charlie saw everything," said Gray. "And he always had that way, a gift of gab a little bit. Let's face it, we make mistakes as officials. He's the not the type of guy who's going to be in your face and say, 'We got that right, we got that right.' He might say, 'You might be right, coach.' He let the coaches vent. I learned a lot from him in that regard, too."
Cloe's last college game was Dartmouth-Harvard in 2007.
Cloe was umpiring an adult-league, co-ed softball game during the 1990s when he saw a face that looked familiar. Cloe approached Jeff Hogan, the sports director/outfielder for the team representing WTVR CBS 6.
“I know you from somewhere,” Cloe said.
Years before, Hogan played receiver at Rhode Island.
