Official Charlie Cloe went from TJ, to UR, to Vietnam, to the VHSL Hall of Fame

While Cloe was a student at Westhampton School (elementary school/middle school), the football coach, Tony Gallovich, officiated high-school games. That’s what sparked Cloe’s interest. He asked Gallovich how to enroll in a training class for football officials. A remarkably long and respected career was launched.

Cloe moved from high-school competition to college football officiating, and worked contests at 57 schools, mostly at the FCS level. He remembers doing a game at Brown with the temperature minus-18. He remembers a bunch of controversial plays. But mostly Cloe remembers so many of the people he encountered through the years, thousands of them.

Coaches liked Cloe because he was serious about his job and knew what he was doing, but he also brought a touch of levity to a tense environment. To players, he was approachable.

"Charlie saw everything," said Gray. "And he always had that way, a gift of gab a little bit. Let's face it, we make mistakes as officials. He's the not the type of guy who's going to be in your face and say, 'We got that right, we got that right.' He might say, 'You might be right, coach.' He let the coaches vent. I learned a lot from him in that regard, too."

Cloe's last college game was Dartmouth-Harvard in 2007.